FG FT Reb
APPALACHIAN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Forrest 39 7-15 8-10 0-4 2 2 26
Williams 36 3-10 1-3 0-4 2 3 9
Seacat 33 5-8 3-6 3-10 1 1 13
I.Johnson 32 2-5 0-0 0-5 5 3 4
Delph 30 4-6 2-3 1-2 1 1 12
K.Lewis 14 2-2 0-0 2-3 0 2 4
J.Lewis 10 1-1 1-1 3-4 2 0 3
Bibby 3 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Gregory 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 24-48 15-23 10-33 13 14 71

Percentages: FG .500, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Forrest 4-7, Delph 2-3, Williams 2-5, Bibby 0-1, I.Johnson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Forrest 4, J.Lewis 2, K.Lewis 2, Seacat 2, Williams 2).

Steals: 3 (Forrest, K.Lewis, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ARKANSAS ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fields 38 3-8 5-6 0-2 7 2 14
J.Johnson 29 3-10 1-1 1-4 3 3 10
Brevard 28 5-6 0-0 3-7 2 3 10
Matthews 26 1-6 4-4 1-4 1 3 6
Eaton 22 1-4 1-2 0-1 2 4 4
Kus 20 3-5 3-3 2-4 0 2 9
Eggleston 17 3-9 1-1 1-1 1 1 7
Willis 13 1-1 1-2 0-1 0 3 4
Jackson 7 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-50 16-19 8-27 16 21 64

Percentages: FG .400, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Fields 3-6, J.Johnson 3-8, Willis 1-1, Eaton 1-3, Kus 0-1, Eggleston 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Brevard).

Turnovers: 10 (Eggleston 4, J.Johnson 2, Eaton, Fields, Matthews, Willis).

Steals: 6 (Eaton 2, Fields 2, Matthews 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Appalachian St. 32 39 71
Arkansas St. 29 35 64

A_1,971 (10,475).