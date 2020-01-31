https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/APPALACHIAN-ST-71-ARKANSAS-ST-64-15018519.php
APPALACHIAN ST. 71, ARKANSAS ST. 64
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|APPALACHIAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Forrest
|39
|7-15
|8-10
|0-4
|2
|2
|26
|Williams
|36
|3-10
|1-3
|0-4
|2
|3
|9
|Seacat
|33
|5-8
|3-6
|3-10
|1
|1
|13
|I.Johnson
|32
|2-5
|0-0
|0-5
|5
|3
|4
|Delph
|30
|4-6
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|1
|12
|K.Lewis
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|J.Lewis
|10
|1-1
|1-1
|3-4
|2
|0
|3
|Bibby
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Gregory
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-48
|15-23
|10-33
|13
|14
|71
Percentages: FG .500, FT .652.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Forrest 4-7, Delph 2-3, Williams 2-5, Bibby 0-1, I.Johnson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Forrest 4, J.Lewis 2, K.Lewis 2, Seacat 2, Williams 2).
Steals: 3 (Forrest, K.Lewis, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fields
|38
|3-8
|5-6
|0-2
|7
|2
|14
|J.Johnson
|29
|3-10
|1-1
|1-4
|3
|3
|10
|Brevard
|28
|5-6
|0-0
|3-7
|2
|3
|10
|Matthews
|26
|1-6
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|3
|6
|Eaton
|22
|1-4
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|4
|4
|Kus
|20
|3-5
|3-3
|2-4
|0
|2
|9
|Eggleston
|17
|3-9
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|1
|7
|Willis
|13
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Jackson
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-50
|16-19
|8-27
|16
|21
|64
Percentages: FG .400, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Fields 3-6, J.Johnson 3-8, Willis 1-1, Eaton 1-3, Kus 0-1, Eggleston 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Brevard).
Turnovers: 10 (Eggleston 4, J.Johnson 2, Eaton, Fields, Matthews, Willis).
Steals: 6 (Eaton 2, Fields 2, Matthews 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Appalachian St.
|32
|39
|—
|71
|Arkansas St.
|29
|35
|—
|64
A_1,971 (10,475).
View Comments