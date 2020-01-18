FG FT Reb
COLORADO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wright 36 5-11 2-2 0-3 5 1 15
Schwartz 31 4-8 2-4 0-1 1 1 12
Bey 27 2-4 5-7 2-4 1 3 9
Siewert 25 3-8 2-4 1-7 2 2 8
Battey 22 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 4 0
Daniels 17 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Kountz 17 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Gatling 15 0-5 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Walton 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Parquet 5 2-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 6
Strating 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 18-49 11-17 4-18 9 14 54

Percentages: FG .367, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Wright 3-6, Parquet 2-2, Schwartz 2-5, Daniels 0-1, Kountz 0-1, Gatling 0-4, Siewert 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gatling).

Turnovers: 9 (Wright 5, Bey 2, Battey, Gatling).

Steals: 5 (Bey, Gatling, Schwartz, Siewert, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ARIZONA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nnaji 35 4-10 3-4 7-12 0 2 12
Mannion 34 4-11 4-5 1-7 6 0 12
Smith 30 4-9 2-2 0-4 2 1 13
Green 29 6-13 1-2 0-1 2 3 13
Lee 26 3-5 0-0 3-7 1 4 6
Hazzard 17 3-6 0-0 0-1 1 1 9
Gettings 15 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 3 3
Baker 11 3-4 0-0 0-1 1 0 7
Koloko 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 28-59 10-13 11-35 13 15 75

Percentages: FG .475, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Hazzard 3-6, Smith 3-7, Gettings 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Baker 1-2, Green 0-2, Mannion 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gettings, Green).

Turnovers: 11 (Green 6, Nnaji 2, Gettings, Mannion, Smith).

Steals: 3 (Hazzard, Lee, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Colorado 23 31 54
Arizona 34 41 75

