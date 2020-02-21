Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
AUSTIN PEAY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Adams 25 3-8 6-6 0-4 2 3 14
Butler 33 0-4 0-0 0-3 5 2 0
Paez 22 2-5 0-0 0-1 3 3 5
Abaev 37 8-9 3-5 3-10 0 3 19
Taylor 36 7-13 2-2 5-11 2 1 16
Hinson 22 3-9 4-5 1-3 2 0 12
Woodard 18 1-4 0-0 0-1 3 2 3
Silveira 7 4-4 1-2 0-2 0 2 9
Totals 200 28-56 16-20 9-35 17 16 78

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Adams 2-5, Hinson 2-6, Paez 1-3, Woodard 1-4, Butler 0-3, Taylor 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor 2, Hinson).

Turnovers: 12 (Butler 3, Taylor 3, Hinson 2, Paez 2, Abaev, Adams).

Steals: 3 (Taylor 2, Abaev).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Uzuegbunem 13 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 4 2
S.Wright 25 3-8 0-1 1-8 0 2 6
Adewunmi 16 2-4 4-4 2-4 1 1 8
Moore 33 3-9 4-4 1-3 1 3 10
Williford 29 2-6 3-5 0-3 5 3 8
Jackson 25 2-5 0-2 2-3 2 2 4
Duling 23 3-9 2-2 1-3 1 0 9
James 15 1-5 0-0 1-1 3 0 3
Williams 11 3-6 0-0 0-1 0 1 8
L.Wright 10 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 21-54 13-18 8-28 13 17 60

Percentages: FG .389, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Williams 2-4, James 1-3, Williford 1-3, Duling 1-5, Adewunmi 0-1, Moore 0-1, S.Wright 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore).

Turnovers: 13 (Jackson 4, Williford 3, Adewunmi, Duling, Moore, S.Wright, Uzuegbunem, Williams).

Steals: 6 (S.Wright 2, Adewunmi, Jackson, James, Williford).

Technical Fouls: None.

Austin Peay 44 34 78
SIU-Edwardsville 31 29 60

A_568 (4,000).