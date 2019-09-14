https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Individual-Batting-14439520.php
American League Individual Batting
|Player, Club
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|Anderson, CHW
|449
|73
|150
|31
|0
|16
|53
|.334
|LeMahieu, NYY
|553
|101
|180
|29
|2
|24
|92
|.325
|Brantley, HOU
|536
|86
|172
|39
|2
|21
|85
|.321
|Alberto, BAL
|469
|55
|149
|21
|2
|11
|47
|.318
|Devers, BOS
|583
|117
|183
|50
|4
|29
|107
|.314
|Altuve, HOU
|455
|86
|139
|25
|3
|28
|67
|.305
|Moncada, CHW
|455
|73
|139
|28
|4
|23
|72
|.305
|Bogaerts, BOS
|559
|103
|170
|50
|0
|31
|106
|.304
|Merrifield, KC
|621
|96
|189
|37
|9
|16
|72
|.304
|Martinez, BOS
|534
|92
|162
|33
|2
|35
|96
|.303
|Gurriel, HOU
|523
|78
|158
|40
|2
|27
|98
|.302
|Cruz, MIN
|408
|68
|123
|23
|0
|36
|94
|.301
|Polanco, MIN
|579
|94
|173
|35
|6
|21
|74
|.299
|Lindor, CLE
|538
|90
|159
|37
|2
|31
|70
|.296
|Springer, HOU
|442
|88
|131
|19
|3
|35
|89
|.296
|Bregman, HOU
|513
|111
|151
|34
|2
|35
|103
|.294
|Betts, BOS
|573
|131
|168
|40
|5
|28
|78
|.293
|Trout, LAA
|470
|110
|137
|27
|2
|45
|104
|.291
|Fletcher, LAA
|538
|77
|156
|30
|4
|5
|45
|.290
|Cabrera, DET
|461
|38
|133
|21
|0
|10
|55
|.289
|Dozier, KC
|467
|71
|135
|26
|9
|26
|82
|.289
|Meadows, TB
|485
|73
|140
|28
|7
|30
|84
|.289
|Torres, NYY
|511
|92
|146
|24
|0
|36
|85
|.286
|Abreu, CHW
|573
|76
|163
|35
|0
|33
|116
|.284
|C.Santana, CLE
|523
|101
|148
|28
|1
|34
|87
|.283
|Semien, OAK
|604
|113
|170
|38
|7
|29
|83
|.281
|Pham, TB
|517
|71
|144
|30
|2
|20
|64
|.279
|Voit, NYY
|394
|66
|110
|20
|1
|20
|59
|.279
|Mancini, BAL
|542
|96
|150
|32
|2
|31
|80
|.277
|L.García, CHW
|540
|89
|149
|26
|3
|7
|38
|.276
|Villar, BAL
|572
|98
|158
|31
|4
|21
|65
|.276
|A.García, TB
|465
|59
|128
|23
|2
|19
|69
|.275
|Rosario, MIN
|504
|81
|138
|21
|1
|28
|95
|.274
|Andrus, TEX
|550
|73
|150
|26
|4
|10
|67
|.273
|Olson, OAK
|428
|67
|117
|24
|0
|33
|82
|.273
|Benintendi, BOS
|510
|65
|138
|39
|5
|13
|67
|.271
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|419
|50
|113
|24
|2
|15
|65
|.270
|Reddick, HOU
|470
|53
|126
|18
|3
|12
|48
|.268
|Vázquez, BOS
|444
|57
|119
|24
|1
|19
|59
|.268
|Galvis, TOR
|450
|55
|120
|24
|1
|18
|54
|.267
|Choo, TEX
|523
|85
|137
|29
|2
|22
|56
|.262
|Gordon, KC
|515
|73
|135
|30
|1
|13
|69
|.262
|D.Santana, SEA
|441
|63
|113
|20
|1
|21
|69
|.256
|Soler, KC
|537
|84
|137
|28
|0
|44
|107
|.255
|Ramírez, CLE
|473
|65
|120
|33
|3
|20
|75
|.254
|Cron, MIN
|434
|49
|110
|24
|0
|24
|76
|.253
|Adames, TB
|493
|65
|124
|23
|1
|18
|45
|.252
|Kepler, MIN
|515
|96
|130
|31
|0
|36
|90
|.252
|Chapman, OAK
|529
|94
|133
|35
|3
|32
|81
|.251
|Núñez, BAL
|497
|68
|124
|22
|0
|29
|82
|.249
|Pujols, LAA
|438
|51
|109
|20
|0
|22
|85
|.249
|Sánchez, CHW
|441
|53
|110
|17
|4
|2
|39
|.249
|Goodrum, DET
|423
|61
|105
|27
|5
|12
|45
|.248
|Grossman, OAK
|401
|55
|99
|20
|3
|6
|38
|.247
|Kipnis, CLE
|452
|51
|111
|22
|1
|17
|65
|.246
|Gardner, NYY
|447
|77
|109
|24
|7
|23
|61
|.244
|Calhoun, LAA
|501
|85
|117
|28
|1
|31
|71
|.234
|Grichuk, TOR
|534
|66
|124
|27
|4
|26
|67
|.232
|Smith, SEA
|479
|68
|111
|19
|9
|6
|35
|.232
|Bradley Jr., BOS
|437
|60
|97
|24
|3
|18
|53
|.222
|Davis, OAK
|441
|57
|98
|10
|0
|22
|70
|.222
|Vogelbach, SEA
|435
|71
|93
|17
|0
|30
|76
|.214
|Profar, OAK
|432
|64
|92
|22
|1
|20
|66
|.213
|Smoak, TOR
|387
|52
|81
|14
|0
|20
|55
|.209
|Odor, TEX
|475
|68
|97
|27
|1
|26
|79
|.204
View Comments