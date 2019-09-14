Player, Club AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG
Anderson, CHW 449 73 150 31 0 16 53 .334
LeMahieu, NYY 553 101 180 29 2 24 92 .325
Brantley, HOU 536 86 172 39 2 21 85 .321
Alberto, BAL 469 55 149 21 2 11 47 .318
Devers, BOS 583 117 183 50 4 29 107 .314
Altuve, HOU 455 86 139 25 3 28 67 .305
Moncada, CHW 455 73 139 28 4 23 72 .305
Bogaerts, BOS 559 103 170 50 0 31 106 .304
Merrifield, KC 621 96 189 37 9 16 72 .304
Martinez, BOS 534 92 162 33 2 35 96 .303
Gurriel, HOU 523 78 158 40 2 27 98 .302
Cruz, MIN 408 68 123 23 0 36 94 .301
Polanco, MIN 579 94 173 35 6 21 74 .299
Lindor, CLE 538 90 159 37 2 31 70 .296
Springer, HOU 442 88 131 19 3 35 89 .296
Bregman, HOU 513 111 151 34 2 35 103 .294
Betts, BOS 573 131 168 40 5 28 78 .293
Trout, LAA 470 110 137 27 2 45 104 .291
Fletcher, LAA 538 77 156 30 4 5 45 .290
Cabrera, DET 461 38 133 21 0 10 55 .289
Dozier, KC 467 71 135 26 9 26 82 .289
Meadows, TB 485 73 140 28 7 30 84 .289
Torres, NYY 511 92 146 24 0 36 85 .286
Abreu, CHW 573 76 163 35 0 33 116 .284
C.Santana, CLE 523 101 148 28 1 34 87 .283
Semien, OAK 604 113 170 38 7 29 83 .281
Pham, TB 517 71 144 30 2 20 64 .279
Voit, NYY 394 66 110 20 1 20 59 .279
Mancini, BAL 542 96 150 32 2 31 80 .277
L.García, CHW 540 89 149 26 3 7 38 .276
Villar, BAL 572 98 158 31 4 21 65 .276
A.García, TB 465 59 128 23 2 19 69 .275
Rosario, MIN 504 81 138 21 1 28 95 .274
Andrus, TEX 550 73 150 26 4 10 67 .273
Olson, OAK 428 67 117 24 0 33 82 .273
Benintendi, BOS 510 65 138 39 5 13 67 .271
Guerrero Jr., TOR 419 50 113 24 2 15 65 .270
Reddick, HOU 470 53 126 18 3 12 48 .268
Vázquez, BOS 444 57 119 24 1 19 59 .268
Galvis, TOR 450 55 120 24 1 18 54 .267
Choo, TEX 523 85 137 29 2 22 56 .262
Gordon, KC 515 73 135 30 1 13 69 .262
D.Santana, SEA 441 63 113 20 1 21 69 .256
Soler, KC 537 84 137 28 0 44 107 .255
Ramírez, CLE 473 65 120 33 3 20 75 .254
Cron, MIN 434 49 110 24 0 24 76 .253
Adames, TB 493 65 124 23 1 18 45 .252
Kepler, MIN 515 96 130 31 0 36 90 .252
Chapman, OAK 529 94 133 35 3 32 81 .251
Núñez, BAL 497 68 124 22 0 29 82 .249
Pujols, LAA 438 51 109 20 0 22 85 .249
Sánchez, CHW 441 53 110 17 4 2 39 .249
Goodrum, DET 423 61 105 27 5 12 45 .248
Grossman, OAK 401 55 99 20 3 6 38 .247
Kipnis, CLE 452 51 111 22 1 17 65 .246
Gardner, NYY 447 77 109 24 7 23 61 .244
Calhoun, LAA 501 85 117 28 1 31 71 .234
Grichuk, TOR 534 66 124 27 4 26 67 .232
Smith, SEA 479 68 111 19 9 6 35 .232
Bradley Jr., BOS 437 60 97 24 3 18 53 .222
Davis, OAK 441 57 98 10 0 22 70 .222
Vogelbach, SEA 435 71 93 17 0 30 76 .214
Profar, OAK 432 64 92 22 1 20 66 .213
Smoak, TOR 387 52 81 14 0 20 55 .209
Odor, TEX 475 68 97 27 1 26 79 .204