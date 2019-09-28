https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Individual-Batting-14475060.php
American League Individual Batting
|Player, Club
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|Anderson, CHW
|494
|81
|167
|32
|0
|18
|56
|.338
|LeMahieu, NYY
|596
|109
|197
|33
|2
|26
|102
|.331
|Moncada, CHW
|503
|81
|157
|34
|5
|24
|77
|.312
|Brantley, HOU
|572
|88
|178
|39
|2
|22
|89
|.311
|Cruz, MIN
|450
|80
|139
|25
|0
|40
|107
|.309
|Devers, BOS
|637
|128
|197
|53
|4
|32
|115
|.309
|Alberto, BAL
|520
|60
|159
|21
|2
|12
|50
|.306
|Bogaerts, BOS
|607
|108
|186
|52
|0
|32
|114
|.306
|Martinez, BOS
|567
|97
|173
|33
|2
|35
|104
|.305
|Merrifield, KC
|675
|105
|203
|41
|10
|16
|74
|.301
|Gurriel, HOU
|556
|84
|166
|40
|2
|30
|102
|.299
|Polanco, MIN
|626
|107
|186
|40
|7
|22
|78
|.297
|Bregman, HOU
|550
|120
|163
|37
|2
|41
|111
|.296
|Altuve, HOU
|492
|88
|145
|25
|3
|30
|70
|.295
|Betts, BOS
|593
|134
|174
|40
|5
|29
|79
|.293
|Fletcher, LAA
|587
|83
|172
|30
|4
|6
|49
|.293
|Meadows, TB
|526
|83
|154
|29
|7
|33
|89
|.293
|Trout, LAA
|470
|110
|137
|27
|2
|45
|104
|.291
|Mancini, BAL
|593
|105
|172
|38
|2
|34
|94
|.290
|Springer, HOU
|473
|93
|136
|19
|3
|38
|94
|.288
|Semien, OAK
|653
|123
|187
|43
|7
|33
|92
|.286
|Abreu, CHW
|626
|84
|178
|37
|1
|33
|123
|.284
|Lindor, CLE
|592
|100
|168
|39
|2
|31
|73
|.284
|Da.Santana, TEX
|468
|79
|133
|23
|6
|28
|80
|.284
|C.Santana, CLE
|571
|110
|161
|30
|1
|34
|93
|.282
|Cabrera, DET
|487
|39
|137
|21
|0
|10
|57
|.281
|Dozier, KC
|516
|74
|145
|29
|9
|26
|84
|.281
|A.García, TB
|487
|61
|137
|24
|2
|20
|72
|.281
|Torres, NYY
|543
|96
|152
|26
|0
|38
|90
|.280
|L.García, CHW
|570
|93
|159
|27
|3
|8
|39
|.279
|Rosario, MIN
|558
|91
|155
|28
|1
|32
|109
|.278
|Reddick, HOU
|497
|56
|137
|19
|3
|13
|53
|.276
|Andrus, TEX
|593
|79
|163
|27
|4
|12
|72
|.275
|Vázquez, BOS
|478
|66
|131
|26
|1
|23
|71
|.274
|Pham, TB
|561
|76
|153
|32
|2
|21
|68
|.273
|Villar, BAL
|634
|109
|173
|32
|5
|24
|71
|.273
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|464
|52
|126
|26
|2
|15
|69
|.272
|Olson, OAK
|479
|73
|129
|26
|0
|36
|91
|.269
|Jiménez, CHW
|457
|66
|122
|17
|2
|30
|77
|.267
|Benintendi, BOS
|541
|72
|144
|40
|5
|13
|68
|.266
|Voit, NYY
|426
|71
|113
|21
|1
|21
|62
|.265
|Choo, TEX
|557
|89
|147
|30
|2
|24
|61
|.264
|Gordon, KC
|552
|77
|146
|31
|1
|13
|76
|.264
|Soler, KC
|582
|92
|153
|33
|1
|45
|113
|.263
|Adames, TB
|530
|69
|135
|25
|1
|20
|52
|.255
|Ramírez, CLE
|482
|68
|123
|33
|3
|23
|83
|.255
|Sánchez, CHW
|484
|57
|123
|19
|4
|2
|42
|.254
|Gardner, NYY
|487
|86
|123
|26
|7
|28
|73
|.253
|Do.Santana, SEA
|450
|63
|114
|20
|1
|21
|69
|.253
|Kepler, MIN
|524
|98
|132
|32
|0
|36
|90
|.252
|Chapman, OAK
|579
|102
|144
|36
|3
|36
|91
|.249
|Núñez, BAL
|532
|71
|131
|24
|0
|30
|89
|.246
|Kipnis, CLE
|458
|52
|112
|23
|1
|17
|65
|.245
|Pujols, LAA
|485
|55
|119
|22
|0
|23
|93
|.245
|Grichuk, TOR
|579
|74
|135
|29
|4
|31
|79
|.233
|Calhoun, LAA
|545
|90
|126
|28
|1
|33
|74
|.231
|Smith, SEA
|505
|70
|115
|19
|9
|6
|37
|.228
|Bradley Jr., BOS
|486
|67
|110
|28
|3
|21
|62
|.226
|Davis, OAK
|476
|61
|104
|11
|0
|23
|73
|.218
|Profar, OAK
|455
|65
|98
|23
|2
|20
|67
|.215
|Vogelbach, SEA
|458
|73
|95
|17
|0
|30
|76
|.207
|Odor, TEX
|515
|75
|104
|29
|1
|29
|87
|.202
