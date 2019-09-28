Player, Club AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG
Anderson, CHW 494 81 167 32 0 18 56 .338
LeMahieu, NYY 596 109 197 33 2 26 102 .331
Moncada, CHW 503 81 157 34 5 24 77 .312
Brantley, HOU 572 88 178 39 2 22 89 .311
Cruz, MIN 450 80 139 25 0 40 107 .309
Devers, BOS 637 128 197 53 4 32 115 .309
Alberto, BAL 520 60 159 21 2 12 50 .306
Bogaerts, BOS 607 108 186 52 0 32 114 .306
Martinez, BOS 567 97 173 33 2 35 104 .305
Merrifield, KC 675 105 203 41 10 16 74 .301
Gurriel, HOU 556 84 166 40 2 30 102 .299
Polanco, MIN 626 107 186 40 7 22 78 .297
Bregman, HOU 550 120 163 37 2 41 111 .296
Altuve, HOU 492 88 145 25 3 30 70 .295
Betts, BOS 593 134 174 40 5 29 79 .293
Fletcher, LAA 587 83 172 30 4 6 49 .293
Meadows, TB 526 83 154 29 7 33 89 .293
Trout, LAA 470 110 137 27 2 45 104 .291
Mancini, BAL 593 105 172 38 2 34 94 .290
Springer, HOU 473 93 136 19 3 38 94 .288
Semien, OAK 653 123 187 43 7 33 92 .286
Abreu, CHW 626 84 178 37 1 33 123 .284
Lindor, CLE 592 100 168 39 2 31 73 .284
Da.Santana, TEX 468 79 133 23 6 28 80 .284
C.Santana, CLE 571 110 161 30 1 34 93 .282
Cabrera, DET 487 39 137 21 0 10 57 .281
Dozier, KC 516 74 145 29 9 26 84 .281
A.García, TB 487 61 137 24 2 20 72 .281
Torres, NYY 543 96 152 26 0 38 90 .280
L.García, CHW 570 93 159 27 3 8 39 .279
Rosario, MIN 558 91 155 28 1 32 109 .278
Reddick, HOU 497 56 137 19 3 13 53 .276
Andrus, TEX 593 79 163 27 4 12 72 .275
Vázquez, BOS 478 66 131 26 1 23 71 .274
Pham, TB 561 76 153 32 2 21 68 .273
Villar, BAL 634 109 173 32 5 24 71 .273
Guerrero Jr., TOR 464 52 126 26 2 15 69 .272
Olson, OAK 479 73 129 26 0 36 91 .269
Jiménez, CHW 457 66 122 17 2 30 77 .267
Benintendi, BOS 541 72 144 40 5 13 68 .266
Voit, NYY 426 71 113 21 1 21 62 .265
Choo, TEX 557 89 147 30 2 24 61 .264
Gordon, KC 552 77 146 31 1 13 76 .264
Soler, KC 582 92 153 33 1 45 113 .263
Adames, TB 530 69 135 25 1 20 52 .255
Ramírez, CLE 482 68 123 33 3 23 83 .255
Sánchez, CHW 484 57 123 19 4 2 42 .254
Gardner, NYY 487 86 123 26 7 28 73 .253
Do.Santana, SEA 450 63 114 20 1 21 69 .253
Kepler, MIN 524 98 132 32 0 36 90 .252
Chapman, OAK 579 102 144 36 3 36 91 .249
Núñez, BAL 532 71 131 24 0 30 89 .246
Kipnis, CLE 458 52 112 23 1 17 65 .245
Pujols, LAA 485 55 119 22 0 23 93 .245
Grichuk, TOR 579 74 135 29 4 31 79 .233
Calhoun, LAA 545 90 126 28 1 33 74 .231
Smith, SEA 505 70 115 19 9 6 37 .228
Bradley Jr., BOS 486 67 110 28 3 21 62 .226
Davis, OAK 476 61 104 11 0 23 73 .218
Profar, OAK 455 65 98 23 2 20 67 .215
Vogelbach, SEA 458 73 95 17 0 30 76 .207
Odor, TEX 515 75 104 29 1 29 87 .202