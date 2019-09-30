https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Individual-Batting-14481225.php
American League Individual Batting
|Player, Club
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|Anderson, CHW
|498
|81
|167
|32
|0
|18
|56
|.335
|LeMahieu, NYY
|602
|109
|197
|33
|2
|26
|102
|.327
|Moncada, CHW
|511
|83
|161
|34
|5
|25
|79
|.315
|Brantley, HOU
|575
|88
|179
|40
|2
|22
|90
|.311
|Cruz, MIN
|454
|81
|141
|26
|0
|41
|108
|.311
|Devers, BOS
|647
|129
|201
|54
|4
|32
|115
|.311
|Bogaerts, BOS
|614
|110
|190
|52
|0
|33
|117
|.309
|Alberto, BAL
|524
|62
|160
|21
|2
|12
|51
|.305
|Martinez, BOS
|575
|98
|175
|33
|2
|36
|105
|.304
|Merrifield, KC
|681
|105
|206
|41
|10
|16
|74
|.302
|Altuve, HOU
|500
|89
|149
|27
|3
|31
|74
|.298
|Gurriel, HOU
|564
|85
|168
|40
|2
|31
|104
|.298
|Bregman, HOU
|554
|122
|164
|37
|2
|41
|112
|.296
|Betts, BOS
|597
|135
|176
|40
|5
|29
|80
|.295
|Polanco, MIN
|631
|107
|186
|40
|7
|22
|79
|.295
|Springer, HOU
|479
|96
|140
|20
|3
|39
|96
|.292
|Mancini, BAL
|602
|106
|175
|38
|2
|35
|97
|.291
|Meadows, TB
|530
|83
|154
|29
|7
|33
|89
|.291
|Trout, LAA
|470
|110
|137
|27
|2
|45
|104
|.291
|Fletcher, LAA
|596
|83
|173
|30
|4
|6
|49
|.290
|Semien, OAK
|657
|123
|187
|43
|7
|33
|92
|.285
|Abreu, CHW
|634
|85
|180
|38
|1
|33
|123
|.284
|Lindor, CLE
|598
|101
|170
|40
|2
|32
|74
|.284
|Da.Santana, TEX
|474
|81
|134
|23
|6
|28
|81
|.283
|Cabrera, DET
|493
|41
|139
|21
|0
|12
|59
|.282
|A.García, TB
|489
|61
|138
|25
|2
|20
|72
|.282
|C.Santana, CLE
|573
|110
|161
|30
|1
|34
|93
|.281
|Dozier, KC
|523
|75
|146
|29
|10
|26
|84
|.279
|L.García, CHW
|577
|93
|161
|27
|3
|8
|40
|.279
|Torres, NYY
|546
|96
|152
|26
|0
|38
|90
|.278
|Rosario, MIN
|562
|91
|155
|28
|1
|32
|109
|.276
|Vázquez, BOS
|482
|66
|133
|26
|1
|23
|72
|.276
|Andrus, TEX
|600
|81
|165
|27
|4
|12
|72
|.275
|Reddick, HOU
|501
|57
|138
|19
|3
|14
|56
|.275
|Villar, BAL
|642
|111
|176
|33
|5
|24
|73
|.274
|Pham, TB
|567
|77
|155
|33
|2
|21
|68
|.273
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|464
|52
|126
|26
|2
|15
|69
|.272
|Jiménez, CHW
|468
|69
|125
|18
|2
|31
|79
|.267
|Olson, OAK
|483
|73
|129
|26
|0
|36
|91
|.267
|Benintendi, BOS
|541
|72
|144
|40
|5
|13
|68
|.266
|Gordon, KC
|556
|77
|148
|31
|1
|13
|76
|.266
|Choo, TEX
|563
|93
|149
|31
|2
|24
|61
|.265
|Soler, KC
|589
|95
|156
|33
|1
|48
|117
|.265
|Voit, NYY
|429
|72
|113
|21
|1
|21
|62
|.263
|Ramírez, CLE
|482
|68
|123
|33
|3
|23
|83
|.255
|Adames, TB
|531
|69
|135
|25
|1
|20
|52
|.254
|Do.Santana, SEA
|451
|63
|114
|20
|1
|21
|69
|.253
|Kepler, MIN
|524
|98
|132
|32
|0
|36
|90
|.252
|Sánchez, CHW
|496
|59
|125
|20
|4
|2
|43
|.252
|Gardner, NYY
|491
|86
|123
|26
|7
|28
|74
|.251
|Chapman, OAK
|583
|102
|145
|36
|3
|36
|91
|.249
|Kipnis, CLE
|458
|52
|112
|23
|1
|17
|65
|.245
|Núñez, BAL
|541
|72
|132
|24
|0
|31
|90
|.244
|Pujols, LAA
|491
|55
|120
|22
|0
|23
|93
|.244
|Calhoun, LAA
|552
|92
|128
|29
|1
|33
|74
|.232
|Grichuk, TOR
|586
|75
|136
|29
|5
|31
|80
|.232
|Smith, SEA
|510
|70
|116
|19
|9
|6
|37
|.227
|Bradley Jr., BOS
|494
|69
|111
|28
|3
|21
|62
|.225
|Davis, OAK
|481
|61
|106
|11
|0
|23
|73
|.220
|Profar, OAK
|459
|65
|100
|24
|2
|20
|67
|.218
|Vogelbach, SEA
|462
|73
|96
|17
|0
|30
|76
|.208
|Odor, TEX
|522
|77
|107
|30
|1
|30
|93
|.205
