Player, Club AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG
Anderson, CHW 498 81 167 32 0 18 56 .335
LeMahieu, NYY 602 109 197 33 2 26 102 .327
Moncada, CHW 511 83 161 34 5 25 79 .315
Brantley, HOU 575 88 179 40 2 22 90 .311
Cruz, MIN 454 81 141 26 0 41 108 .311
Devers, BOS 647 129 201 54 4 32 115 .311
Bogaerts, BOS 614 110 190 52 0 33 117 .309
Alberto, BAL 524 62 160 21 2 12 51 .305
Martinez, BOS 575 98 175 33 2 36 105 .304
Merrifield, KC 681 105 206 41 10 16 74 .302
Altuve, HOU 500 89 149 27 3 31 74 .298
Gurriel, HOU 564 85 168 40 2 31 104 .298
Bregman, HOU 554 122 164 37 2 41 112 .296
Betts, BOS 597 135 176 40 5 29 80 .295
Polanco, MIN 631 107 186 40 7 22 79 .295
Springer, HOU 479 96 140 20 3 39 96 .292
Mancini, BAL 602 106 175 38 2 35 97 .291
Meadows, TB 530 83 154 29 7 33 89 .291
Trout, LAA 470 110 137 27 2 45 104 .291
Fletcher, LAA 596 83 173 30 4 6 49 .290
Semien, OAK 657 123 187 43 7 33 92 .285
Abreu, CHW 634 85 180 38 1 33 123 .284
Lindor, CLE 598 101 170 40 2 32 74 .284
Da.Santana, TEX 474 81 134 23 6 28 81 .283
Cabrera, DET 493 41 139 21 0 12 59 .282
A.García, TB 489 61 138 25 2 20 72 .282
C.Santana, CLE 573 110 161 30 1 34 93 .281
Dozier, KC 523 75 146 29 10 26 84 .279
L.García, CHW 577 93 161 27 3 8 40 .279
Torres, NYY 546 96 152 26 0 38 90 .278
Rosario, MIN 562 91 155 28 1 32 109 .276
Vázquez, BOS 482 66 133 26 1 23 72 .276
Andrus, TEX 600 81 165 27 4 12 72 .275
Reddick, HOU 501 57 138 19 3 14 56 .275
Villar, BAL 642 111 176 33 5 24 73 .274
Pham, TB 567 77 155 33 2 21 68 .273
Guerrero Jr., TOR 464 52 126 26 2 15 69 .272
Jiménez, CHW 468 69 125 18 2 31 79 .267
Olson, OAK 483 73 129 26 0 36 91 .267
Benintendi, BOS 541 72 144 40 5 13 68 .266
Gordon, KC 556 77 148 31 1 13 76 .266
Choo, TEX 563 93 149 31 2 24 61 .265
Soler, KC 589 95 156 33 1 48 117 .265
Voit, NYY 429 72 113 21 1 21 62 .263
Ramírez, CLE 482 68 123 33 3 23 83 .255
Adames, TB 531 69 135 25 1 20 52 .254
Do.Santana, SEA 451 63 114 20 1 21 69 .253
Kepler, MIN 524 98 132 32 0 36 90 .252
Sánchez, CHW 496 59 125 20 4 2 43 .252
Gardner, NYY 491 86 123 26 7 28 74 .251
Chapman, OAK 583 102 145 36 3 36 91 .249
Kipnis, CLE 458 52 112 23 1 17 65 .245
Núñez, BAL 541 72 132 24 0 31 90 .244
Pujols, LAA 491 55 120 22 0 23 93 .244
Calhoun, LAA 552 92 128 29 1 33 74 .232
Grichuk, TOR 586 75 136 29 5 31 80 .232
Smith, SEA 510 70 116 19 9 6 37 .227
Bradley Jr., BOS 494 69 111 28 3 21 62 .225
Davis, OAK 481 61 106 11 0 23 73 .220
Profar, OAK 459 65 100 24 2 20 67 .218
Vogelbach, SEA 462 73 96 17 0 30 76 .208
Odor, TEX 522 77 107 30 1 30 93 .205