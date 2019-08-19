THROUGH AUGUST 18

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Boston .277 .481 .347 126 4530 735 1255 2180 285 23 198 699
Houston .274 .487 .349 125 4327 685 1185 2106 245 20 212 667
N.Y. Yankees .272 .488 .345 126 4321 747 1175 2107 225 13 227 711
Minnesota .270 .499 .338 124 4400 722 1190 2194 250 17 240 696
Chicago White Sox .255 .402 .309 123 4188 518 1067 1683 186 14 134 494
L.A. Angels .254 .437 .330 126 4306 637 1092 1880 215 15 181 607
Tampa Bay .253 .428 .326 125 4360 583 1101 1866 224 23 165 553
Cleveland .252 .437 .325 125 4194 595 1058 1832 224 14 174 562
Texas .250 .441 .322 124 4244 633 1061 1871 238 22 176 600
Oakland .246 .442 .321 124 4278 629 1054 1890 218 15 196 588
Baltimore .244 .408 .306 124 4262 539 1041 1741 193 21 155 513
Kansas City .244 .400 .307 124 4237 535 1034 1693 218 33 125 507
Seattle .243 .441 .319 125 4254 607 1033 1875 204 22 198 590
Toronto .237 .428 .304 127 4314 577 1024 1848 209 15 195 552
Detroit .235 .385 .293 121 4189 440 986 1613 225 33 112 415

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Boston 13 35 37 468 31 1070 56 22 99 1976 1 73 90 0
Houston 8 50 47 478 12 888 52 21 118 1885 0 59 72 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 28 38 458 15 1086 44 18 91 1756 1 85 103 0
Minnesota 8 34 66 398 13 1004 25 20 74 1784 0 89 100 2
Chicago White Sox 27 21 49 286 10 1172 57 22 90 1713 1 97 135 1
L.A. Angels 3 38 56 457 23 944 48 16 114 1851 0 79 90 0
Tampa Bay 8 21 57 427 16 1162 72 25 87 1919 0 67 104 0
Cleveland 31 36 36 433 23 1011 84 29 84 1755 4 65 85 0
Texas 15 36 48 419 14 1221 94 31 69 1750 1 78 115 0
Oakland 4 31 64 423 12 1010 39 19 107 1738 1 65 88 0
Baltimore 17 27 48 344 6 1130 63 24 79 1714 0 87 113 0
Kansas City 19 29 46 354 13 1050 96 31 88 1694 1 56 122 0
Seattle 10 33 44 449 6 1228 87 36 62 1741 2 111 115 0
Toronto 12 20 28 392 7 1157 37 17 83 1708 0 73 110 0
Detroit 5 31 39 317 12 1205 46 16 79 1770 0 90 98 0