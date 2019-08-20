THROUGH AUGUST 19

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Boston .277 .481 .347 126 4530 735 1255 2180 285 23 198 699
Houston .274 .486 .349 126 4358 690 1193 2116 247 20 212 671
N.Y. Yankees .272 .488 .345 126 4321 747 1175 2107 225 13 227 711
Minnesota .271 .499 .338 125 4440 726 1205 2215 253 17 241 700
Chicago White Sox .255 .401 .308 124 4222 524 1075 1695 187 14 135 500
L.A. Angels .254 .437 .331 127 4350 644 1105 1899 216 16 182 614
Tampa Bay .252 .428 .325 126 4393 586 1107 1879 225 23 167 556
Cleveland .252 .437 .325 125 4194 595 1058 1832 224 14 174 562
Texas .251 .441 .323 125 4289 641 1075 1890 240 22 177 606
Oakland .246 .442 .321 124 4278 629 1054 1890 218 15 196 588
Baltimore .244 .409 .307 125 4293 543 1048 1756 195 21 157 517
Kansas City .244 .399 .307 125 4271 540 1040 1705 218 33 127 512
Seattle .243 .441 .320 126 4289 616 1042 1893 204 22 201 598
Toronto .237 .428 .304 127 4314 577 1024 1848 209 15 195 552
Detroit .236 .386 .294 122 4229 444 1000 1634 226 33 114 419

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Boston 13 35 37 468 31 1070 56 22 99 1976 1 73 90 0
Houston 8 51 47 483 12 900 52 21 118 1901 0 60 72 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 28 38 458 15 1086 44 18 91 1756 1 85 103 0
Minnesota 8 34 66 399 13 1010 25 20 76 1802 0 90 101 2
Chicago White Sox 28 21 49 288 10 1179 57 22 91 1724 1 98 137 1
L.A. Angels 3 38 56 464 23 952 50 16 115 1871 0 80 91 0
Tampa Bay 8 21 58 430 16 1170 72 25 87 1933 0 69 105 0
Cleveland 31 36 36 433 23 1011 84 29 84 1755 4 65 85 0
Texas 16 36 49 428 15 1232 97 31 70 1778 1 79 117 0
Oakland 4 31 64 423 12 1010 39 19 107 1738 1 65 88 0
Baltimore 17 27 50 349 6 1137 63 24 80 1733 0 88 113 0
Kansas City 19 29 46 357 13 1058 96 31 88 1706 1 58 125 0
Seattle 10 33 45 453 6 1237 88 36 63 1754 2 111 115 0
Toronto 12 20 28 392 7 1157 37 17 83 1708 0 73 110 0
Detroit 5 32 39 318 12 1219 46 16 79 1788 0 92 98 0