THROUGH AUGUST 24

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Boston .277 .481 .347 131 4672 756 1295 2247 297 23 203 720
Houston .274 .486 .349 131 4518 713 1237 2198 259 21 220 694
N.Y. Yankees .272 .489 .344 131 4503 767 1226 2200 234 13 238 731
Minnesota .271 .501 .337 129 4579 754 1242 2293 264 17 251 727
Chicago White Sox .255 .403 .308 129 4392 546 1121 1769 198 15 140 521
L.A. Angels .254 .435 .331 132 4530 664 1149 1970 226 17 187 634
Tampa Bay .252 .428 .325 131 4564 610 1151 1954 238 23 173 578
Cleveland .251 .433 .323 130 4351 608 1091 1885 230 15 178 575
Texas .249 .436 .320 131 4494 661 1118 1961 247 22 184 625
Oakland .247 .444 .322 128 4405 651 1089 1954 227 16 202 609
Baltimore .244 .410 .307 130 4449 565 1084 1825 201 21 166 537
Seattle .244 .444 .321 130 4431 641 1080 1967 216 25 207 620
Kansas City .242 .395 .305 130 4403 545 1065 1737 220 34 128 517
Detroit .238 .388 .294 127 4404 466 1046 1710 235 33 121 440
Toronto .237 .427 .303 132 4481 594 1060 1914 218 15 202 569

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Boston 15 37 38 481 32 1101 57 24 103 2043 1 76 94 0
Houston 9 51 50 503 13 932 52 23 120 1976 0 61 76 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 29 38 467 16 1139 44 18 95 1833 1 86 107 0
Minnesota 8 34 68 405 14 1051 26 20 76 1838 0 91 106 2
Chicago White Sox 30 23 50 293 10 1225 58 22 93 1791 2 101 137 1
L.A. Angels 3 39 56 484 24 994 51 17 119 1952 0 81 93 0
Tampa Bay 8 22 59 445 18 1204 76 25 91 1996 0 71 107 0
Cleveland 32 36 36 445 23 1052 85 29 87 1814 4 70 88 0
Texas 16 36 51 437 15 1300 103 33 71 1836 1 84 119 0
Oakland 5 31 66 436 12 1039 39 19 112 1797 1 67 91 0
Baltimore 18 27 55 365 7 1166 64 26 84 1809 0 90 117 0
Seattle 11 33 47 475 6 1268 93 36 64 1846 2 114 118 0
Kansas City 19 30 47 366 13 1095 96 31 92 1758 1 58 129 0
Detroit 5 33 40 329 12 1276 48 16 82 1867 0 92 100 0
Toronto 12 20 29 409 7 1207 38 18 88 1770 0 74 113 0