American League Team Pitching
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 6
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|84
|59
|3.61
|143
|11
|0
|41
|1298.1
|1127
|572
|521
|Cleveland
|82
|60
|3.71
|142
|13
|5
|38
|1262.2
|1144
|572
|520
|Houston
|92
|50
|3.73
|142
|10
|2
|38
|1279.2
|1062
|572
|530
|Oakland
|82
|59
|4.04
|141
|9
|1
|35
|1277.1
|1182
|603
|574
|Minnesota
|87
|54
|4.17
|141
|8
|0
|43
|1276.0
|1266
|657
|591
|N.Y. Yankees
|92
|50
|4.41
|142
|7
|1
|49
|1263.2
|1201
|657
|619
|Boston
|76
|65
|4.62
|141
|8
|1
|28
|1277.1
|1226
|708
|656
|Toronto
|55
|87
|4.72
|142
|6
|1
|27
|1255.1
|1261
|713
|658
|Texas
|70
|73
|4.88
|143
|9
|4
|30
|1269.0
|1326
|748
|688
|Chicago White Sox
|62
|79
|4.96
|141
|6
|6
|28
|1232.1
|1259
|739
|679
|L.A. Angels
|66
|76
|5.05
|142
|2
|0
|28
|1264.2
|1237
|752
|709
|Seattle
|58
|84
|5.08
|142
|3
|3
|28
|1256.1
|1320
|800
|709
|Kansas City
|52
|90
|5.11
|142
|7
|1
|33
|1251.1
|1340
|753
|711
|Detroit
|42
|98
|5.18
|140
|3
|0
|28
|1246.1
|1331
|787
|717
|Baltimore
|46
|95
|5.71
|141
|5
|0
|26
|1245.0
|1335
|865
|790
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|161
|48
|400
|25
|1413
|51
|Cleveland
|178
|59
|395
|16
|1330
|36
|Houston
|211
|37
|405
|0
|1441
|36
|Oakland
|171
|59
|424
|15
|1101
|62
|Minnesota
|174
|53
|395
|8
|1248
|63
|N.Y. Yankees
|225
|36
|450
|9
|1315
|50
|Boston
|184
|68
|514
|20
|1406
|72
|Toronto
|196
|58
|535
|24
|1151
|64
|Texas
|203
|66
|501
|9
|1203
|60
|Chicago White Sox
|208
|49
|503
|27
|1138
|59
|L.A. Angels
|225
|69
|500
|9
|1245
|92
|Seattle
|237
|44
|435
|25
|1086
|62
|Kansas City
|190
|74
|496
|21
|1082
|51
|Detroit
|218
|59
|472
|19
|1181
|54
|Baltimore
|273
|63
|489
|9
|1074
|70
