American League Team Statistics
Through August 22
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|4597
|740
|1271
|292
|23
|200
|704
|.276
|Houston
|4453
|703
|1216
|254
|20
|217
|684
|.273
|N.Y. Yankees
|4428
|756
|1205
|230
|13
|232
|720
|.272
|Minnesota
|4509
|740
|1222
|261
|17
|244
|713
|.271
|Chicago White Sox
|4320
|538
|1101
|193
|15
|139
|513
|.255
|L.A. Angels
|4461
|658
|1131
|223
|17
|185
|628
|.254
|Tampa Bay
|4495
|602
|1134
|232
|23
|171
|570
|.252
|Cleveland
|4291
|600
|1075
|227
|15
|176
|567
|.251
|Texas
|4426
|654
|1105
|246
|22
|181
|618
|.250
|Oakland
|4370
|646
|1079
|224
|16
|201
|604
|.247
|Baltimore
|4388
|557
|1072
|199
|21
|162
|530
|.244
|Kansas City
|4339
|542
|1053
|218
|33
|128
|514
|.243
|Seattle
|4360
|629
|1059
|209
|24
|204
|610
|.243
|Toronto
|4411
|583
|1042
|212
|15
|200
|558
|.236
|Detroit
|4326
|452
|1017
|228
|33
|119
|427
|.235
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|75
|54
|1175.1
|1005
|363
|1291
|3.51
|Cleveland
|74
|54
|1136.2
|1025
|352
|1189
|3.71
|Houston
|82
|47
|1159.2
|963
|357
|1305
|3.72
|Oakland
|74
|53
|1156.1
|1067
|392
|988
|4.02
|Minnesota
|77
|50
|1150.0
|1128
|364
|1105
|4.15
|N.Y. Yankees
|83
|46
|1146.2
|1121
|398
|1175
|4.53
|Boston
|68
|61
|1165.1
|1130
|456
|1282
|4.70
|Toronto
|52
|78
|1153.1
|1164
|483
|1055
|4.74
|Chicago White Sox
|58
|69
|1111.1
|1141
|451
|1011
|4.84
|Texas
|63
|66
|1148.0
|1211
|458
|1101
|4.97
|Kansas City
|45
|83
|1126.1
|1193
|454
|981
|5.00
|L.A. Angels
|63
|67
|1156.2
|1142
|450
|1146
|5.04
|Seattle
|54
|74
|1131.2
|1202
|380
|975
|5.08
|Detroit
|38
|87
|1120.0
|1186
|421
|1040
|5.10
|Baltimore
|41
|87
|1131.1
|1231
|456
|983
|5.89
