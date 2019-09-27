https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-14472092.php
American League Team Statistics
Through September 26
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|5512
|902
|1515
|317
|27
|281
|873
|.275
|Minnesota
|5634
|925
|1521
|311
|23
|301
|892
|.270
|Boston
|5671
|891
|1527
|341
|26
|243
|849
|.269
|N.Y. Yankees
|5481
|924
|1465
|285
|16
|299
|885
|.267
|Chicago White Sox
|5435
|693
|1421
|256
|20
|178
|663
|.261
|Tampa Bay
|5526
|759
|1405
|286
|29
|213
|721
|.254
|Cleveland
|5330
|758
|1336
|281
|18
|218
|721
|.251
|Oakland
|5467
|840
|1368
|290
|23
|254
|795
|.250
|L.A. Angels
|5447
|761
|1352
|264
|21
|216
|726
|.248
|Baltimore
|5492
|712
|1355
|246
|25
|208
|681
|.247
|Kansas City
|5407
|681
|1334
|276
|38
|159
|645
|.247
|Texas
|5439
|788
|1344
|289
|24
|219
|745
|.247
|Detroit
|5453
|574
|1313
|288
|41
|145
|548
|.241
|Seattle
|5403
|751
|1284
|249
|28
|238
|723
|.238
|Toronto
|5398
|712
|1276
|262
|20
|243
|683
|.236
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|95
|64
|1449.1
|1251
|443
|1592
|3.63
|Cleveland
|93
|66
|1413.2
|1272
|439
|1483
|3.66
|Houston
|104
|55
|1435.1
|1189
|442
|1636
|3.68
|Oakland
|96
|63
|1439.1
|1321
|466
|1277
|4.00
|Minnesota
|99
|60
|1440.0
|1434
|444
|1434
|4.19
|N.Y. Yankees
|102
|57
|1418.0
|1344
|491
|1509
|4.27
|Boston
|83
|76
|1444.0
|1399
|590
|1604
|4.69
|Toronto
|65
|94
|1413.1
|1428
|593
|1298
|4.83
|Chicago White Sox
|70
|88
|1385.2
|1418
|576
|1284
|4.95
|Texas
|76
|83
|1411.0
|1487
|575
|1348
|5.03
|Seattle
|66
|93
|1412.1
|1468
|491
|1218
|5.05
|L.A. Angels
|72
|87
|1415.2
|1394
|561
|1379
|5.10
|Kansas City
|58
|101
|1400.0
|1499
|579
|1213
|5.21
|Detroit
|46
|112
|1408.0
|1533
|529
|1340
|5.26
|Baltimore
|52
|107
|1417.0
|1517
|552
|1222
|5.64
View Comments