Anaheim Ducks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 21, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|15
|Ryan Getzlaf
|58
|12
|26
|38
|-15
|41
|2
|0
|5
|125
|.096
|F
|67
|Rickard Rakell
|54
|13
|21
|34
|-7
|10
|2
|0
|1
|149
|.087
|F
|33
|Jakob Silfverberg
|55
|18
|16
|34
|1
|14
|3
|2
|1
|127
|.142
|F
|14
|Adam Henrique
|60
|21
|12
|33
|-6
|16
|5
|0
|0
|145
|.145
|D
|4
|Cam Fowler
|59
|9
|20
|29
|0
|20
|2
|0
|2
|117
|.077
|F
|25
|Ondrej Kase
|49
|7
|16
|23
|-7
|10
|0
|1
|0
|135
|.052
|D
|47
|Hampus Lindholm
|52
|2
|20
|22
|-10
|34
|1
|0
|1
|104
|.019
|F
|38
|Derek Grant
|48
|14
|6
|20
|-1
|28
|2
|3
|4
|79
|.177
|F
|34
|Sam Steel
|55
|5
|15
|20
|-9
|20
|1
|0
|1
|72
|.069
|F
|37
|Nick Ritchie
|39
|6
|9
|15
|-1
|76
|2
|0
|2
|67
|.090
|F
|24
|Carter Rowney
|60
|6
|8
|14
|1
|12
|0
|2
|1
|55
|.109
|F
|61
|Troy Terry
|45
|4
|10
|14
|-8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|71
|.056
|F
|53
|Maxime Comtois
|29
|5
|6
|11
|-4
|24
|2
|0
|0
|32
|.156
|D
|44
|Michael Del Zotto
|38
|2
|9
|11
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.044
|F
|49
|Max Jones
|49
|8
|3
|11
|-1
|26
|0
|1
|0
|89
|.090
|D
|6
|Erik Gudbranson
|44
|4
|5
|9
|0
|91
|0
|0
|0
|76
|.053
|F
|29
|Devin Shore
|37
|3
|6
|9
|-7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|46
|.065
|F
|20
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|48
|3
|5
|8
|-5
|82
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.059
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|49
|2
|6
|8
|-11
|10
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.041
|D
|42
|Josh Manson
|41
|1
|5
|6
|-6
|35
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.018
|D
|2
|Brendan Guhle
|23
|2
|3
|5
|-3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.067
|D
|5
|Korbinian Holzer
|44
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|35
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.029
|F
|48
|Isac Lundestrom
|15
|0
|4
|4
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|76
|Josh Mahura
|11
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|F
|39
|Sam Carrick
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|11
|Daniel Sprong
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|D
|86
|Simon Benoit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|58
|Chase De Leo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|64
|Kiefer Sherwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|23
|Chris Wideman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|151
|240
|391
|-108
|640
|23
|10
|19
|1809
|.083
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|189
|293
|482
|86
|522
|40
|5
|35
|1914
|.099
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|36
|John Gibson
|44
|2587
|2.99
|17
|23
|4
|1
|129
|1349
|0.904
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Ryan Miller
|18
|1020
|3.06
|7
|6
|3
|0
|52
|557
|0.907
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|3646
|3.02
|24
|29
|7
|1
|181
|1906
|.901
|151
|240
|640
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|3646
|2.43
|36
|17
|7
|3
|146
|1804
|.917
|189
|293
|522
