BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Superliga Sunday's Matches

Gimnasia 1, Racing Club 2

Banfield 0, Talleres 1

Rosario Central 1, Newell's 1

Independiente 2, Lanus 2

Boca Juniors 1, Estudiantes 0

Friday's Matches

Santa Fe 0, Rosario Central 0

Argentinos Jrs 3, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Monday's Match

Talleres 2, Gimnasia 1

Friday's Matches

Newell's (Argentina) vs. Banfield (Argentina),

Atletico Tucuman (Argentina) vs. Talleres (Argentina),