Arizona 5, Buffalo 2
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Arizona
|0
|3
|2
|—
|5
First Period_1, Buffalo, M.Johansson 8 (Kahun, McCabe), 7:59. 2, Buffalo, Skinner 14 (Simmonds), 8:43.
Second Period_3, Arizona, Oesterle 3 (Ekman-Larsson, Keller), 2:20. 4, Arizona, Kessel 14 (Goligoski, Oesterle), 3:13. 5, Arizona, Keller 16, 7:30.
Third Period_6, Arizona, Keller 17 (Demers), 13:59. 7, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 8 (Richardson), 19:40 (en).
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 8-12-8_28. Arizona 9-12-10_31.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 2.
Goalies_Buffalo, Johansson 1-2-1 (30 shots-26 saves). Arizona, Raanta 15-14-3 (27-25).
A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:21.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Andrew Smith.
