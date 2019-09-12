Arizona-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets second. Todd Frazier homers to center field. Juan Lagares flies out to right field to Jarrod Dyson. Tomas Nido called out on strikes. Marcus Stroman lines out to third base to Jake Lamb.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 1, Diamondbacks 0.

Mets third. Amed Rosario strikes out on a foul tip. Pete Alonso reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Nick Ahmed. Robinson Cano grounds out to second base, Eduardo Escobar to Christian Walker. Pete Alonso to third. J.D. Davis singles to left field. Pete Alonso scores. Michael Conforto singles to center field. J.D. Davis to third. Todd Frazier walks. Michael Conforto to second. Juan Lagares homers to center field. Todd Frazier scores. Michael Conforto scores. J.D. Davis scores. Tomas Nido pops out to shallow center field to Nick Ahmed.

5 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Mets 6, Diamondbacks 0.

Mets fifth. Robinson Cano homers to center field. J.D. Davis flies out to deep left field to Josh Rojas. Michael Conforto walks. Todd Frazier strikes out swinging. Juan Lagares homers to right field. Michael Conforto scores. Tomas Nido homers to left field. Marcus Stroman called out on strikes.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 10, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks seventh. Nick Ahmed grounds out to third base, Luis Guillorme to Pete Alonso. Alex Avila walks. Jarrod Dyson walks. Alex Avila to second. Ildemaro Vargas pinch-hitting for Andrew Chafin. Ildemaro Vargas doubles to deep left field. Jarrod Dyson to third. Alex Avila scores. Abraham Almonte walks. Josh Rojas strikes out swinging. Eduardo Escobar reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Abraham Almonte out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 10, Diamondbacks 1.

Mets seventh. Rajai Davis grounds out to first base to Christian Walker. Michael Conforto homers to right field. Luis Guillorme singles to right field. Juan Lagares grounds out to third base. Luis Guillorme out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 11, Diamondbacks 1.