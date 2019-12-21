https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Atlanta-Hawks-Stax-14923788.php
Atlanta Hawks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|28
|35.4
|262-592
|.443
|96-258
|174-204
|.853
|794
|28.4
|Collins
|5
|32.2
|32-61
|.525
|9-19
|12-17
|.706
|85
|17.0
|Parker
|29
|27.3
|191-375
|.509
|30-107
|52-71
|.732
|464
|16.0
|Hunter
|28
|31.6
|126-316
|.399
|47-136
|54-70
|.771
|353
|12.6
|Huerter
|18
|24.0
|56-141
|.397
|30-84
|19-24
|.792
|161
|8.9
|Reddish
|26
|25.8
|77-234
|.329
|29-105
|43-57
|.754
|226
|8.7
|Len
|28
|17.8
|91-167
|.545
|9-35
|35-51
|.686
|226
|8.1
|Jones
|27
|18.3
|81-114
|.711
|2-5
|37-53
|.698
|201
|7.4
|Bembry
|28
|22.9
|75-156
|.481
|9-38
|18-37
|.486
|177
|6.3
|Carter
|23
|16.1
|51-138
|.370
|28-91
|8-13
|.615
|138
|6.0
|Crabbe
|17
|19.6
|33-89
|.371
|17-58
|7-9
|.778
|90
|5.3
|Fernando
|28
|11.6
|43-82
|.524
|4-17
|18-27
|.667
|108
|3.9
|Turner
|16
|13.5
|24-61
|.393
|0-5
|12-14
|.857
|60
|3.8
|Parsons
|4
|10.8
|5-14
|.357
|4-12
|0-0
|.000
|14
|3.5
|Wallace
|14
|11.4
|14-44
|.318
|1-15
|11-17
|.647
|40
|2.9
|Brown
|4
|4.0
|1-3
|.333
|1-1
|4-4
|1.000
|7
|1.8
|Goodwin
|2
|2.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|29
|242.6
|1162-2588
|.449
|316-987
|504-668
|.754
|3144
|108.4
|OPPONENTS
|29
|242.6
|1239-2594
|.478
|349-967
|607-774
|.784
|3434
|118.4
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Young
|15
|104
|119
|4.2
|238
|8.5
|43
|0
|33
|132
|2
|Collins
|10
|34
|44
|8.8
|8
|1.6
|17
|0
|5
|7
|10
|Parker
|50
|135
|185
|6.4
|54
|1.9
|89
|0
|41
|56
|15
|Hunter
|14
|98
|112
|4.0
|53
|1.9
|77
|0
|18
|45
|8
|Huerter
|9
|50
|59
|3.3
|59
|3.3
|37
|0
|16
|28
|8
|Reddish
|18
|85
|103
|4.0
|38
|1.5
|50
|1
|24
|49
|10
|Len
|43
|97
|140
|5.0
|32
|1.1
|62
|0
|15
|29
|20
|Jones
|42
|64
|106
|3.9
|19
|.7
|91
|0
|11
|17
|24
|Bembry
|27
|86
|113
|4.0
|66
|2.4
|55
|1
|36
|39
|13
|Carter
|4
|38
|42
|1.8
|23
|1.0
|40
|0
|8
|14
|8
|Crabbe
|8
|33
|41
|2.4
|16
|.9
|18
|0
|9
|7
|3
|Fernando
|30
|54
|84
|3.0
|28
|1.0
|44
|0
|6
|26
|9
|Turner
|7
|26
|33
|2.1
|33
|2.1
|17
|0
|8
|23
|8
|Parsons
|1
|5
|6
|1.5
|2
|.5
|3
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Wallace
|3
|19
|22
|1.6
|13
|.9
|19
|0
|7
|10
|1
|Brown
|2
|1
|3
|.8
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Goodwin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|283
|929
|1212
|41.8
|682
|23.5
|663
|2
|241
|500
|140
|OPPONENTS
|335
|1010
|1345
|46.4
|721
|24.9
|618
|0
|263
|474
|200
