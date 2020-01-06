https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Atlanta-Hawks-Stax-14952657.php
Atlanta Hawks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|33
|35.0
|309-695
|.445
|116-315
|218-258
|.845
|952
|28.8
|Collins
|10
|30.9
|73-139
|.525
|16-41
|19-24
|.792
|181
|18.1
|Parker
|32
|26.2
|198-393
|.504
|31-115
|53-72
|.736
|480
|15.0
|Hunter
|35
|31.6
|156-389
|.401
|57-167
|59-77
|.766
|428
|12.2
|Huerter
|25
|26.8
|95-235
|.404
|47-131
|32-38
|.842
|269
|10.8
|Len
|34
|18.4
|122-217
|.562
|14-48
|40-62
|.645
|298
|8.8
|Reddish
|32
|25.8
|88-277
|.318
|32-123
|49-63
|.778
|257
|8.0
|Jones
|32
|17.1
|85-123
|.691
|2-6
|37-53
|.698
|209
|6.5
|Bembry
|35
|22.2
|91-196
|.464
|12-52
|21-41
|.512
|215
|6.1
|Goodwin
|7
|11.4
|15-33
|.455
|5-12
|7-7
|1.000
|42
|6.0
|Crabbe
|23
|19.2
|47-127
|.370
|26-83
|9-12
|.750
|129
|5.6
|Carter
|29
|15.8
|54-160
|.338
|30-105
|12-17
|.706
|150
|5.2
|Fernando
|35
|12.0
|54-109
|.495
|4-25
|21-34
|.618
|133
|3.8
|Turner
|18
|12.8
|24-63
|.381
|0-5
|12-14
|.857
|60
|3.3
|Wallace
|14
|11.4
|14-44
|.318
|1-15
|11-17
|.647
|40
|2.9
|Parsons
|5
|10.8
|5-18
|.278
|4-14
|0-0
|.000
|14
|2.8
|Brown
|4
|4.0
|1-3
|.333
|1-1
|4-4
|1.000
|7
|1.8
|TEAM
|36
|242.1
|1431-3221
|.444
|398-1258
|604-793
|.762
|3864
|107.3
|OPPONENTS
|36
|242.1
|1538-3237
|.475
|418-1162
|724-934
|.775
|4218
|117.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Young
|16
|126
|142
|4.3
|275
|8.3
|53
|0
|40
|156
|2
|Collins
|20
|77
|97
|9.7
|16
|1.6
|31
|0
|10
|19
|18
|Parker
|54
|137
|191
|6.0
|58
|1.8
|93
|0
|42
|60
|15
|Hunter
|16
|116
|132
|3.8
|60
|1.7
|91
|0
|22
|59
|9
|Huerter
|12
|78
|90
|3.6
|88
|3.5
|53
|0
|25
|46
|12
|Len
|55
|135
|190
|5.6
|40
|1.2
|75
|0
|17
|33
|28
|Reddish
|21
|101
|122
|3.8
|51
|1.6
|61
|1
|32
|57
|14
|Jones
|48
|73
|121
|3.8
|22
|.7
|99
|0
|13
|18
|27
|Bembry
|31
|104
|135
|3.9
|72
|2.1
|66
|1
|44
|47
|16
|Goodwin
|2
|10
|12
|1.7
|12
|1.7
|7
|0
|5
|5
|2
|Crabbe
|8
|46
|54
|2.3
|24
|1.0
|30
|0
|13
|11
|3
|Carter
|6
|52
|58
|2.0
|30
|1.0
|50
|0
|8
|18
|10
|Fernando
|38
|70
|108
|3.1
|35
|1.0
|62
|0
|9
|29
|11
|Turner
|7
|29
|36
|2.0
|36
|2.0
|18
|0
|8
|25
|8
|Wallace
|3
|19
|22
|1.6
|13
|.9
|19
|0
|7
|10
|1
|Parsons
|1
|6
|7
|1.4
|3
|.6
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1
|Brown
|2
|1
|3
|.8
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|340
|1180
|1520
|42.2
|835
|23.2
|811
|2
|299
|614
|178
|OPPONENTS
|409
|1280
|1689
|46.9
|883
|24.5
|737
|0
|327
|581
|240
