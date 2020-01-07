AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 34 35.1 317-707 .448 120-320 227-267 .850 981 28.9
Collins 11 30.7 79-154 .513 17-47 23-29 .793 198 18.0
Parker 32 26.2 198-393 .504 31-115 53-72 .736 480 15.0
Hunter 36 31.8 161-400 .403 61-175 61-79 .772 444 12.3
Huerter 26 27.0 103-247 .417 53-139 32-38 .842 291 11.2
Len 35 18.5 124-224 .554 14-49 46-72 .639 308 8.8
Reddish 33 25.6 90-282 .319 33-125 51-65 .785 264 8.0
Jones 33 16.8 85-124 .685 2-6 41-57 .719 213 6.5
Bembry 36 21.9 92-197 .467 12-52 21-41 .512 217 6.0
Goodwin 8 10.9 16-35 .457 6-14 7-7 1.000 45 5.6
Crabbe 24 18.7 48-128 .375 27-84 9-12 .750 132 5.5
Carter 30 15.9 54-164 .329 30-109 12-17 .706 150 5.0
Fernando 36 11.9 55-115 .478 4-27 21-34 .618 135 3.8
Turner 18 12.8 24-63 .381 0-5 12-14 .857 60 3.3
Wallace 14 11.4 14-44 .318 1-15 11-17 .647 40 2.9
Parsons 5 10.8 5-18 .278 4-14 0-0 .000 14 2.8
Brown 4 4.0 1-3 .333 1-1 4-4 1.000 7 1.8
Watson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 37 242.0 1466-3298 .445 416-1297 631-825 .765 3979 107.5
OPPONENTS 37 242.0 1585-3329 .476 427-1189 744-961 .774 4341 117.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 16 130 146 4.3 287 8.4 57 0 40 163 2
Collins 21 81 102 9.3 19 1.7 35 0 10 19 20
Parker 54 137 191 6.0 58 1.8 93 0 42 60 15
Hunter 16 119 135 3.8 63 1.8 93 0 23 60 9
Huerter 14 84 98 3.8 89 3.4 54 0 26 47 12
Len 55 136 191 5.5 41 1.2 80 0 18 33 28
Reddish 21 104 125 3.8 52 1.6 62 1 32 57 14
Jones 49 74 123 3.7 22 .7 101 0 13 18 27
Bembry 31 106 137 3.8 72 2.0 67 1 44 48 16
Goodwin 2 11 13 1.6 12 1.5 7 0 5 5 2
Crabbe 8 47 55 2.3 24 1.0 30 0 13 11 3
Carter 6 54 60 2.0 32 1.1 51 0 8 18 12
Fernando 38 72 110 3.1 36 1.0 63 0 9 29 12
Turner 7 29 36 2.0 36 2.0 18 0 8 25 8
Wallace 3 19 22 1.6 13 .9 19 0 7 10 1
Parsons 1 6 7 1.4 3 .6 3 0 4 3 1
Brown 2 1 3 .8 0 .0 0 0 0 0 1
Watson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 344 1210 1554 42.0 859 23.2 833 2 302 624 183
OPPONENTS 416 1314 1730 46.8 910 24.6 760 0 331 585 246