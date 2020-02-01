Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 44 35.1 407-913 .446 151-408 330-392 .842 1295 29.4
Collins 23 30.4 178-324 .549 29-86 52-64 .813 437 19.0
Parker 32 26.2 198-393 .504 31-115 53-72 .736 480 15.0
Hunter 48 31.1 216-526 .411 76-228 82-107 .766 590 12.3
Huerter 38 28.7 157-378 .415 81-208 39-49 .796 434 11.4
Reddish 45 26.4 145-412 .352 58-186 71-90 .789 419 9.3
Len 40 18.6 142-260 .546 14-56 51-81 .630 349 8.7
Goodwin 19 12.7 44-113 .389 16-51 16-16 1.000 120 6.3
Jones 44 16.3 103-149 .691 2-7 56-78 .718 264 6.0
Teague 7 20.1 15-42 .357 3-8 9-10 .900 42 6.0
Bembry 43 21.3 104-228 .456 15-65 26-48 .542 249 5.8
Carter 42 15.2 77-223 .345 44-152 19-25 .760 217 5.2
Crabbe 28 18.6 52-143 .364 30-93 9-12 .750 143 5.1
Fernando 42 12.5 73-145 .503 4-30 24-39 .615 174 4.1
Turner 18 12.8 24-63 .381 0-5 12-14 .857 60 3.3
Wallace 14 11.4 14-44 .318 1-15 11-17 .647 40 2.9
Parsons 5 10.8 5-18 .278 4-14 0-0 .000 14 2.8
Brown 8 4.6 5-17 .294 3-8 5-5 1.000 18 2.3
Graham 6 6.3 2-9 .222 1-6 1-2 .500 6 1.0
Watson 2 8.5 0-7 .000 0-3 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 49 241.5 1961-4407 .445 563-1744 866-1121 .773 5351 109.2
OPPONENTS 49 241.5 2092-4404 .475 551-1565 1050-1369 .767 5785 118.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 28 174 202 4.6 406 9.2 71 0 51 212 5
Collins 56 178 234 10.2 27 1.2 89 0 16 39 42
Parker 54 137 191 6.0 58 1.8 93 0 42 60 15
Hunter 24 156 180 3.8 88 1.8 134 0 31 77 13
Huerter 23 140 163 4.3 123 3.2 92 0 34 62 18
Reddish 30 143 173 3.8 70 1.6 102 1 47 75 20
Len 69 161 230 5.8 42 1.1 93 0 20 39 33
Goodwin 7 30 37 1.9 29 1.5 28 0 10 18 3
Jones 62 96 158 3.6 26 .6 123 0 17 23 34
Teague 5 11 16 2.3 30 4.3 12 0 5 16 1
Bembry 34 118 152 3.5 81 1.9 84 1 55 60 19
Carter 9 79 88 2.1 40 1.0 66 0 17 25 19
Crabbe 10 55 65 2.3 28 1.0 36 0 15 12 4
Fernando 51 92 143 3.4 38 .9 83 0 14 38 15
Turner 7 29 36 2.0 36 2.0 18 0 8 25 8
Wallace 3 19 22 1.6 13 .9 19 0 7 10 1
Parsons 1 6 7 1.4 3 .6 3 0 4 3 1
Brown 2 2 4 .5 2 .3 2 0 2 2 2
Graham 2 3 5 .8 0 .0 4 0 0 1 0
Watson 0 2 2 1.0 3 1.5 1 0 1 0 0
TEAM 477 1631 2108 43.0 1143 23.3 1153 2 396 820 253
OPPONENTS 545 1755 2300 46.9 1202 24.5 1025 1 440 757 307