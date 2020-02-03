https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Atlanta-Hawks-Stax-15025780.php
Atlanta Hawks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|45
|34.9
|411-926
|.444
|152-414
|333-396
|.841
|1307
|29.0
|Collins
|24
|30.5
|189-344
|.549
|30-88
|55-69
|.797
|463
|19.3
|Parker
|32
|26.2
|198-393
|.504
|31-115
|53-72
|.736
|480
|15.0
|Hunter
|48
|31.1
|216-526
|.411
|76-228
|82-107
|.766
|590
|12.3
|Huerter
|39
|29.1
|164-390
|.421
|87-218
|39-49
|.796
|454
|11.6
|Reddish
|46
|26.0
|145-415
|.349
|58-188
|71-90
|.789
|419
|9.1
|Len
|40
|18.6
|142-260
|.546
|14-56
|51-81
|.630
|349
|8.7
|Goodwin
|20
|13.3
|48-124
|.387
|17-53
|18-18
|1.000
|131
|6.6
|Jones
|45
|16.6
|106-155
|.684
|2-7
|58-80
|.725
|272
|6.0
|Teague
|8
|21.4
|17-52
|.327
|3-12
|11-14
|.786
|48
|6.0
|Bembry
|43
|21.3
|104-228
|.456
|15-65
|26-48
|.542
|249
|5.8
|Carter
|43
|15.4
|81-235
|.345
|44-156
|21-27
|.778
|227
|5.3
|Crabbe
|28
|18.6
|52-143
|.364
|30-93
|9-12
|.750
|143
|5.1
|Fernando
|42
|12.5
|73-145
|.503
|4-30
|24-39
|.615
|174
|4.1
|Turner
|18
|12.8
|24-63
|.381
|0-5
|12-14
|.857
|60
|3.3
|Wallace
|14
|11.4
|14-44
|.318
|1-15
|11-17
|.647
|40
|2.9
|Parsons
|5
|10.8
|5-18
|.278
|4-14
|0-0
|.000
|14
|2.8
|Brown
|9
|4.4
|6-19
|.316
|3-9
|5-5
|1.000
|20
|2.2
|Graham
|7
|8.3
|3-11
|.273
|2-8
|3-4
|.750
|11
|1.6
|Watson
|2
|8.5
|0-7
|.000
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|50
|241.5
|1998-4498
|.444
|573-1777
|882-1142
|.772
|5451
|109.0
|OPPONENTS
|50
|241.5
|2136-4498
|.475
|571-1604
|1065-1385
|.769
|5908
|118.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Young
|29
|179
|208
|4.6
|407
|9.0
|73
|0
|51
|216
|5
|Collins
|61
|184
|245
|10.2
|27
|1.1
|90
|0
|16
|41
|42
|Parker
|54
|137
|191
|6.0
|58
|1.8
|93
|0
|42
|60
|15
|Hunter
|24
|156
|180
|3.8
|88
|1.8
|134
|0
|31
|77
|13
|Huerter
|23
|141
|164
|4.2
|126
|3.2
|92
|0
|35
|64
|18
|Reddish
|30
|143
|173
|3.8
|71
|1.5
|103
|1
|47
|75
|22
|Len
|69
|161
|230
|5.8
|42
|1.1
|93
|0
|20
|39
|33
|Goodwin
|7
|37
|44
|2.2
|34
|1.7
|29
|0
|10
|19
|3
|Jones
|63
|107
|170
|3.8
|27
|.6
|125
|0
|19
|23
|35
|Teague
|6
|14
|20
|2.5
|38
|4.8
|13
|0
|6
|17
|1
|Bembry
|34
|118
|152
|3.5
|81
|1.9
|84
|1
|55
|60
|19
|Carter
|10
|83
|93
|2.2
|40
|.9
|70
|0
|17
|25
|20
|Crabbe
|10
|55
|65
|2.3
|28
|1.0
|36
|0
|15
|12
|4
|Fernando
|51
|92
|143
|3.4
|38
|.9
|83
|0
|14
|38
|15
|Turner
|7
|29
|36
|2.0
|36
|2.0
|18
|0
|8
|25
|8
|Wallace
|3
|19
|22
|1.6
|13
|.9
|19
|0
|7
|10
|1
|Parsons
|1
|6
|7
|1.4
|3
|.6
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1
|Brown
|2
|2
|4
|.4
|2
|.2
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Graham
|3
|6
|9
|1.3
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Watson
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|3
|1.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|487
|1671
|2158
|43.2
|1162
|23.2
|1168
|2
|402
|831
|257
|OPPONENTS
|555
|1798
|2353
|47.1
|1228
|24.6
|1039
|1
|446
|766
|315
