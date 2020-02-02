https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Auburn-70-Vanderbilt-62-15024681.php
Auburn 70, Vanderbilt 62
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN (8-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|33
|1-8
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|3
|Thompson
|35
|6-9
|3-4
|4-12
|3
|3
|15
|Alexander
|38
|5-14
|7-7
|0-0
|4
|2
|18
|Benton
|32
|5-14
|2-2
|4-6
|3
|4
|13
|Hansen
|30
|6-12
|5-5
|0-1
|2
|1
|18
|White
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Hughes
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Robinson-Nwagwu
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wells
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-62
|18-20
|14-32
|13
|14
|70
Percentages: FG 38.710, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .19 (Alexander 1-6, Benton 1-5, Hansen 1-4, Hughes 1-2, Howard 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Howard 1, Thompson 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Alexander 5, Hansen 3, Benton 2, Thompson 1, Hughes 1, Robinson-Nwagwu 1, Wells 1)
Steals: 15 (Benton 6, Alexander 3, Howard 2, Hansen 2, Thompson 1, Robinson-Nwagwu 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT (12-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fasoula
|31
|8-13
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|17
|Love
|36
|9-21
|4-6
|4-11
|1
|3
|22
|Newby
|32
|0-0
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|1
|Cambridge
|29
|1-5
|0-0
|0-4
|8
|3
|2
|Hall
|37
|5-8
|0-0
|1-4
|6
|3
|11
|Smith
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Carter
|17
|3-4
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|7
|Pearl
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Washington
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|7-12
|11-34
|17
|18
|62
Percentages: FG 49.091, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 1-7, .143 (Hall 1-2, Cambridge 0-2, Pearl 0-2, Washington 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 22 (Love 9, Newby 4, Cambridge 4, Carter 2, Hall 1, Washington 1)
Steals: 12 (Newby 4, Cambridge 4, Hall 2, Love 1, Washington 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Vanderbilt
|15
|13
|18
|16
|—
|62
|Auburn
|16
|17
|20
|17
|—
|70
A_1,728
Officials_Eric Koch, Angelica Suffren, Cameron Inouye
View Comments