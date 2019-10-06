G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Wisconsin 5 157 70 6 655 3 78.29
Ohio St. 6 174 95 8 912 3 95.12
Penn St. 5 161 92 4 949 3 107.84
Michigan 5 128 81 5 771 2 111.22
Iowa 5 142 83 4 843 4 111.98
Minnesota 5 158 89 6 1,004 6 114.64
Nebraska 6 203 118 7 1,308 8 118.36
Indiana 5 161 87 2 970 8 118.56
Michigan St. 6 198 127 7 1,196 8 121.14
Northwestern 5 140 87 2 880 4 121.51
Rutgers 5 158 96 3 1,149 8 134.76
Maryland 5 162 98 5 1,258 9 137.88
Illinois 5 146 87 4 1,202 9 143.61
Purdue 5 175 110 3 1,450 13 153.54

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Maryland 5 9 265 29.44
Northwestern 5 5 140 28.00
Illinois 5 15 389 25.93
Michigan 5 8 178 22.25
Iowa 5 5 111 22.20
Wisconsin 5 6 131 21.83
Minnesota 5 5 108 21.60
Rutgers 5 17 364 21.41
Ohio St. 6 8 170 21.25
Nebraska 6 9 183 20.33
Michigan St. 6 10 199 19.90
Indiana 5 20 376 18.80
Purdue 5 13 217 16.69
Penn St. 5 6 86 14.33

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Maryland 5 7 106 15.14
Ohio St. 6 15 167 11.13
Iowa 5 9 96 10.67
Nebraska 6 10 100 10.00
Wisconsin 5 21 189 9.00
Minnesota 5 3 27 9.00
Michigan St. 6 13 114 8.77
Northwestern 5 12 105 8.75
Michigan 5 16 120 7.50
Penn St. 5 19 135 7.11
Illinois 5 8 47 5.88
Indiana 5 10 50 5.00
Rutgers 5 6 25 4.17
Purdue 5 7 27 3.86

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
Illinois 5 38 30 43.63
Ohio St. 6 4 17 43.00
Rutgers 5 46 31 42.71
Nebraska 6 20 33 41.24
Michigan St. 6 57 27 41.07
Minnesota 5 5 18 39.17
Michigan 5 112 21 38.67
Iowa 5 46 20 38.65
Maryland 5 43 33 38.55
Indiana 5 53 20 38.10
Purdue 5 51 34 37.82
Penn St. 5 12 22 37.05
Northwestern 5 44 33 36.52
Wisconsin 5 72 20 34.15

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Wisconsin 5 289 893 178.6
Ohio St. 6 381 1,404 234.0
Penn St. 5 334 1,202 240.4
Iowa 5 265 1,271 254.2
Michigan 5 333 1,444 288.8
Michigan St. 6 397 1,798 299.7
Minnesota 5 312 1,572 314.4
Northwestern 5 331 1,594 318.8
Indiana 5 330 1,621 324.2
Maryland 5 356 1,828 365.6
Nebraska 6 448 2,300 383.3
Illinois 5 369 2,118 423.6
Rutgers 5 361 2,144 428.8
Purdue 5 365 2,264 452.8

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
Ohio St. 6 5 296 49.3
Penn St. 5 6 235 47.0
Wisconsin 5 2 217 43.4
Maryland 5 0 207 41.4
Minnesota 5 4 179 35.8
Indiana 5 8 165 33.0
Illinois 5 4 159 31.8
Nebraska 6 4 172 28.7
Michigan 5 5 140 28.0
Michigan St. 6 11 167 27.8
Iowa 5 11 137 27.4
Purdue 5 4 124 24.8
Northwestern 5 6 72 14.4
Rutgers 5 5 71 14.2

___

Scoring Defense
G Saf Pts Avg
Wisconsin 5 0 29 5.8
Penn St. 5 0 37 7.4
Iowa 5 0 44 8.8
Ohio St. 6 1 53 8.8
Michigan 5 0 80 16.0
Michigan St. 6 0 109 18.2
Northwestern 5 0 99 19.8
Maryland 5 0 106 21.2
Indiana 5 1 118 23.6
Nebraska 6 1 159 26.5
Minnesota 5 0 136 27.2
Illinois 5 0 142 28.4
Purdue 5 0 165 33.0
Rutgers 5 0 181 36.2

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Ohio St. 6 439 3,207 534.5
Penn St. 5 346 2,498 499.6
Wisconsin 5 359 2,284 456.8
Maryland 5 366 2,231 446.2
Iowa 5 368 2,121 424.2
Nebraska 6 422 2,494 415.7
Indiana 5 354 2,072 414.4
Minnesota 5 339 2,045 409.0
Michigan St. 6 425 2,353 392.2
Michigan 5 342 1,835 367.0
Purdue 5 343 1,781 356.2
Illinois 5 346 1,769 353.8
Rutgers 5 309 1,525 305.0
Northwestern 5 371 1,464 292.8

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Ohio St. 6 280 1,731 18 288.5
Wisconsin 5 234 1,270 20 254.0
Maryland 5 201 1,092 16 218.4
Nebraska 6 266 1,178 13 196.3
Penn St. 5 188 970 17 194.0
Iowa 5 198 871 7 174.2
Illinois 5 186 816 9 163.2
Minnesota 5 228 795 10 159.0
Northwestern 5 209 762 6 152.4
Michigan St. 6 210 790 6 131.7
Michigan 5 183 642 11 128.4
Rutgers 5 167 557 5 111.4
Indiana 5 166 552 7 110.4
Purdue 5 133 254 3 50.8

___

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
Wisconsin 5 132 238 1 47.6
Penn St. 5 173 253 1 50.6
Ohio St. 6 207 492 2 82.0
Iowa 5 123 428 1 85.6
Michigan St. 6 199 602 5 100.3
Minnesota 5 154 568 7 113.6
Maryland 5 194 570 6 114.0
Indiana 5 169 651 5 130.2
Michigan 5 205 673 9 134.6
Northwestern 5 191 714 5 142.8
Purdue 5 190 814 8 162.8
Nebraska 6 245 992 11 165.3
Illinois 5 223 916 7 183.2
Rutgers 5 203 995 15 199.0

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
Penn St. 5 158 104 2 1,528 13 305.6
Purdue 5 210 122 7 1,527 13 305.4
Indiana 5 188 132 4 1,520 12 304.0
Michigan St. 6 215 126 2 1,563 11 260.5
Iowa 5 170 105 3 1,250 8 250.0
Minnesota 5 111 78 3 1,250 13 250.0
Ohio St. 6 159 112 1 1,476 21 246.0
Michigan 5 159 90 4 1,193 7 238.6
Maryland 5 165 87 4 1,139 11 227.8
Nebraska 6 156 93 5 1,316 7 219.3
Wisconsin 5 125 95 1 1,014 7 202.8
Rutgers 5 142 85 8 968 3 193.6
Illinois 5 160 90 4 953 10 190.6
Northwestern 5 162 80 8 702 2 140.4

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
Wisconsin 5 6 6 12 4 1 5 7 1.40
Ohio St. 6 5 8 13 5 1 6 7 1.17
Illinois 5 8 4 12 3 4 7 5 1.00
Michigan St. 6 5 7 12 5 2 7 5 .83
Maryland 5 4 5 9 1 4 5 4 .80
Iowa 5 3 4 7 2 3 5 2 .40
Penn St. 5 3 4 7 4 2 6 1 .20
Minnesota 5 3 6 9 5 3 8 1 .20
Michigan 5 5 5 10 7 4 11 -1 -0.20
Nebraska 6 4 7 11 9 5 14 -3 -0.50
Indiana 5 1 2 3 2 4 6 -3 -0.60
Northwestern 5 6 2 8 4 8 12 -4 -0.80
Purdue 5 2 3 5 4 7 11 -6 -1.20
Rutgers 5 0 3 3 3 8 11 -8 -1.60