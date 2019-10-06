https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-Ten-Team-Leaders-14496102.php
Big Ten Team Leaders
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Wisconsin
|5
|157
|70
|6
|655
|3
|78.29
|Ohio St.
|6
|174
|95
|8
|912
|3
|95.12
|Penn St.
|5
|161
|92
|4
|949
|3
|107.84
|Michigan
|5
|128
|81
|5
|771
|2
|111.22
|Iowa
|5
|142
|83
|4
|843
|4
|111.98
|Minnesota
|5
|158
|89
|6
|1,004
|6
|114.64
|Nebraska
|6
|203
|118
|7
|1,308
|8
|118.36
|Indiana
|5
|161
|87
|2
|970
|8
|118.56
|Michigan St.
|6
|198
|127
|7
|1,196
|8
|121.14
|Northwestern
|5
|140
|87
|2
|880
|4
|121.51
|Rutgers
|5
|158
|96
|3
|1,149
|8
|134.76
|Maryland
|5
|162
|98
|5
|1,258
|9
|137.88
|Illinois
|5
|146
|87
|4
|1,202
|9
|143.61
|Purdue
|5
|175
|110
|3
|1,450
|13
|153.54
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Maryland
|5
|9
|265
|29.44
|Northwestern
|5
|5
|140
|28.00
|Illinois
|5
|15
|389
|25.93
|Michigan
|5
|8
|178
|22.25
|Iowa
|5
|5
|111
|22.20
|Wisconsin
|5
|6
|131
|21.83
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|108
|21.60
|Rutgers
|5
|17
|364
|21.41
|Ohio St.
|6
|8
|170
|21.25
|Nebraska
|6
|9
|183
|20.33
|Michigan St.
|6
|10
|199
|19.90
|Indiana
|5
|20
|376
|18.80
|Purdue
|5
|13
|217
|16.69
|Penn St.
|5
|6
|86
|14.33
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Maryland
|5
|7
|106
|15.14
|Ohio St.
|6
|15
|167
|11.13
|Iowa
|5
|9
|96
|10.67
|Nebraska
|6
|10
|100
|10.00
|Wisconsin
|5
|21
|189
|9.00
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|27
|9.00
|Michigan St.
|6
|13
|114
|8.77
|Northwestern
|5
|12
|105
|8.75
|Michigan
|5
|16
|120
|7.50
|Penn St.
|5
|19
|135
|7.11
|Illinois
|5
|8
|47
|5.88
|Indiana
|5
|10
|50
|5.00
|Rutgers
|5
|6
|25
|4.17
|Purdue
|5
|7
|27
|3.86
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Illinois
|5
|38
|30
|43.63
|Ohio St.
|6
|4
|17
|43.00
|Rutgers
|5
|46
|31
|42.71
|Nebraska
|6
|20
|33
|41.24
|Michigan St.
|6
|57
|27
|41.07
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|18
|39.17
|Michigan
|5
|112
|21
|38.67
|Iowa
|5
|46
|20
|38.65
|Maryland
|5
|43
|33
|38.55
|Indiana
|5
|53
|20
|38.10
|Purdue
|5
|51
|34
|37.82
|Penn St.
|5
|12
|22
|37.05
|Northwestern
|5
|44
|33
|36.52
|Wisconsin
|5
|72
|20
|34.15
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Wisconsin
|5
|289
|893
|178.6
|Ohio St.
|6
|381
|1,404
|234.0
|Penn St.
|5
|334
|1,202
|240.4
|Iowa
|5
|265
|1,271
|254.2
|Michigan
|5
|333
|1,444
|288.8
|Michigan St.
|6
|397
|1,798
|299.7
|Minnesota
|5
|312
|1,572
|314.4
|Northwestern
|5
|331
|1,594
|318.8
|Indiana
|5
|330
|1,621
|324.2
|Maryland
|5
|356
|1,828
|365.6
|Nebraska
|6
|448
|2,300
|383.3
|Illinois
|5
|369
|2,118
|423.6
|Rutgers
|5
|361
|2,144
|428.8
|Purdue
|5
|365
|2,264
|452.8
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Ohio St.
|6
|5
|296
|49.3
|Penn St.
|5
|6
|235
|47.0
|Wisconsin
|5
|2
|217
|43.4
|Maryland
|5
|0
|207
|41.4
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|179
|35.8
|Indiana
|5
|8
|165
|33.0
|Illinois
|5
|4
|159
|31.8
|Nebraska
|6
|4
|172
|28.7
|Michigan
|5
|5
|140
|28.0
|Michigan St.
|6
|11
|167
|27.8
|Iowa
|5
|11
|137
|27.4
|Purdue
|5
|4
|124
|24.8
|Northwestern
|5
|6
|72
|14.4
|Rutgers
|5
|5
|71
|14.2
___
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Wisconsin
|5
|0
|29
|5.8
|Penn St.
|5
|0
|37
|7.4
|Iowa
|5
|0
|44
|8.8
|Ohio St.
|6
|1
|53
|8.8
|Michigan
|5
|0
|80
|16.0
|Michigan St.
|6
|0
|109
|18.2
|Northwestern
|5
|0
|99
|19.8
|Maryland
|5
|0
|106
|21.2
|Indiana
|5
|1
|118
|23.6
|Nebraska
|6
|1
|159
|26.5
|Minnesota
|5
|0
|136
|27.2
|Illinois
|5
|0
|142
|28.4
|Purdue
|5
|0
|165
|33.0
|Rutgers
|5
|0
|181
|36.2
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|6
|439
|3,207
|534.5
|Penn St.
|5
|346
|2,498
|499.6
|Wisconsin
|5
|359
|2,284
|456.8
|Maryland
|5
|366
|2,231
|446.2
|Iowa
|5
|368
|2,121
|424.2
|Nebraska
|6
|422
|2,494
|415.7
|Indiana
|5
|354
|2,072
|414.4
|Minnesota
|5
|339
|2,045
|409.0
|Michigan St.
|6
|425
|2,353
|392.2
|Michigan
|5
|342
|1,835
|367.0
|Purdue
|5
|343
|1,781
|356.2
|Illinois
|5
|346
|1,769
|353.8
|Rutgers
|5
|309
|1,525
|305.0
|Northwestern
|5
|371
|1,464
|292.8
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|6
|280
|1,731
|18
|288.5
|Wisconsin
|5
|234
|1,270
|20
|254.0
|Maryland
|5
|201
|1,092
|16
|218.4
|Nebraska
|6
|266
|1,178
|13
|196.3
|Penn St.
|5
|188
|970
|17
|194.0
|Iowa
|5
|198
|871
|7
|174.2
|Illinois
|5
|186
|816
|9
|163.2
|Minnesota
|5
|228
|795
|10
|159.0
|Northwestern
|5
|209
|762
|6
|152.4
|Michigan St.
|6
|210
|790
|6
|131.7
|Michigan
|5
|183
|642
|11
|128.4
|Rutgers
|5
|167
|557
|5
|111.4
|Indiana
|5
|166
|552
|7
|110.4
|Purdue
|5
|133
|254
|3
|50.8
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Wisconsin
|5
|132
|238
|1
|47.6
|Penn St.
|5
|173
|253
|1
|50.6
|Ohio St.
|6
|207
|492
|2
|82.0
|Iowa
|5
|123
|428
|1
|85.6
|Michigan St.
|6
|199
|602
|5
|100.3
|Minnesota
|5
|154
|568
|7
|113.6
|Maryland
|5
|194
|570
|6
|114.0
|Indiana
|5
|169
|651
|5
|130.2
|Michigan
|5
|205
|673
|9
|134.6
|Northwestern
|5
|191
|714
|5
|142.8
|Purdue
|5
|190
|814
|8
|162.8
|Nebraska
|6
|245
|992
|11
|165.3
|Illinois
|5
|223
|916
|7
|183.2
|Rutgers
|5
|203
|995
|15
|199.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Penn St.
|5
|158
|104
|2
|1,528
|13
|305.6
|Purdue
|5
|210
|122
|7
|1,527
|13
|305.4
|Indiana
|5
|188
|132
|4
|1,520
|12
|304.0
|Michigan St.
|6
|215
|126
|2
|1,563
|11
|260.5
|Iowa
|5
|170
|105
|3
|1,250
|8
|250.0
|Minnesota
|5
|111
|78
|3
|1,250
|13
|250.0
|Ohio St.
|6
|159
|112
|1
|1,476
|21
|246.0
|Michigan
|5
|159
|90
|4
|1,193
|7
|238.6
|Maryland
|5
|165
|87
|4
|1,139
|11
|227.8
|Nebraska
|6
|156
|93
|5
|1,316
|7
|219.3
|Wisconsin
|5
|125
|95
|1
|1,014
|7
|202.8
|Rutgers
|5
|142
|85
|8
|968
|3
|193.6
|Illinois
|5
|160
|90
|4
|953
|10
|190.6
|Northwestern
|5
|162
|80
|8
|702
|2
|140.4
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Wisconsin
|5
|6
|6
|12
|4
|1
|5
|7
|1.40
|Ohio St.
|6
|5
|8
|13
|5
|1
|6
|7
|1.17
|Illinois
|5
|8
|4
|12
|3
|4
|7
|5
|1.00
|Michigan St.
|6
|5
|7
|12
|5
|2
|7
|5
|.83
|Maryland
|5
|4
|5
|9
|1
|4
|5
|4
|.80
|Iowa
|5
|3
|4
|7
|2
|3
|5
|2
|.40
|Penn St.
|5
|3
|4
|7
|4
|2
|6
|1
|.20
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|6
|9
|5
|3
|8
|1
|.20
|Michigan
|5
|5
|5
|10
|7
|4
|11
|-1
|-0.20
|Nebraska
|6
|4
|7
|11
|9
|5
|14
|-3
|-0.50
|Indiana
|5
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|6
|-3
|-0.60
|Northwestern
|5
|6
|2
|8
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|-0.80
|Purdue
|5
|2
|3
|5
|4
|7
|11
|-6
|-1.20
|Rutgers
|5
|0
|3
|3
|3
|8
|11
|-8
|-1.60
