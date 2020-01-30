https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-Celtics-Stax-15016348.php
Boston Celtics Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Walker
|41
|32.1
|306-696
|.440
|142-366
|159-183
|.869
|913
|22.3
|Tatum
|42
|34.0
|332-763
|.435
|101-276
|138-164
|.841
|903
|21.5
|Brown
|38
|33.7
|278-562
|.495
|80-205
|128-171
|.749
|764
|20.1
|Hayward
|30
|32.4
|202-391
|.517
|45-121
|60-69
|.870
|509
|17.0
|Smart
|37
|31.5
|150-406
|.369
|83-241
|64-77
|.831
|447
|12.1
|Kanter
|36
|18.5
|148-246
|.602
|1-5
|45-66
|.682
|342
|9.5
|Theis
|42
|22.5
|142-261
|.544
|17-57
|44-63
|.698
|345
|8.2
|Wanamaker
|45
|18.3
|93-221
|.421
|20-62
|75-82
|.915
|281
|6.2
|Fall
|4
|5.3
|8-11
|.727
|0-0
|1-3
|.333
|17
|4.3
|Waters
|6
|9.3
|9-25
|.360
|2-14
|6-6
|1.000
|26
|4.3
|R.Williams
|19
|14.2
|33-49
|.673
|0-0
|8-14
|.571
|74
|3.9
|Green
|37
|9.1
|48-91
|.527
|6-21
|22-34
|.647
|124
|3.4
|G.Williams
|44
|15.0
|51-133
|.383
|14-59
|29-42
|.690
|145
|3.3
|Edwards
|29
|9.8
|32-102
|.314
|19-62
|11-13
|.846
|94
|3.2
|Ojeleye
|44
|14.7
|43-108
|.398
|24-66
|14-17
|.824
|124
|2.8
|Langford
|12
|9.2
|10-22
|.455
|2-9
|7-8
|.875
|29
|2.4
|Poirier
|15
|5.8
|11-26
|.423
|1-2
|3-4
|.750
|26
|1.7
|TEAM
|46
|240.5
|1896-4113
|.461
|557-1566
|814-1016
|.801
|5163
|112.2
|OPPONENTS
|46
|240.5
|1769-3987
|.444
|533-1544
|784-1057
|.742
|4855
|105.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Walker
|30
|132
|162
|4.0
|207
|5.0
|64
|1
|42
|89
|25
|Tatum
|42
|248
|290
|6.9
|120
|2.9
|86
|0
|58
|90
|35
|Brown
|41
|208
|249
|6.6
|91
|2.4
|112
|0
|44
|88
|10
|Hayward
|28
|159
|187
|6.2
|120
|4.0
|57
|0
|22
|55
|12
|Smart
|28
|105
|133
|3.6
|178
|4.8
|94
|1
|57
|52
|18
|Kanter
|107
|187
|294
|8.2
|38
|1.1
|68
|0
|16
|39
|32
|Theis
|82
|175
|257
|6.1
|67
|1.6
|144
|0
|28
|33
|63
|Wanamaker
|13
|75
|88
|2.0
|117
|2.6
|80
|0
|26
|49
|11
|Fall
|0
|10
|10
|2.5
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Waters
|0
|6
|6
|1.0
|8
|1.3
|6
|0
|4
|5
|2
|R.Williams
|23
|64
|87
|4.6
|21
|1.1
|34
|0
|17
|16
|21
|Green
|16
|46
|62
|1.7
|18
|.5
|31
|0
|18
|12
|5
|G.Williams
|38
|73
|111
|2.5
|45
|1.0
|99
|0
|16
|36
|22
|Edwards
|5
|35
|40
|1.4
|22
|.8
|25
|0
|10
|15
|2
|Ojeleye
|18
|60
|78
|1.8
|23
|.5
|47
|0
|14
|9
|3
|Langford
|5
|6
|11
|.9
|2
|.2
|7
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Poirier
|9
|18
|27
|1.8
|5
|.3
|17
|0
|2
|4
|6
|TEAM
|485
|1607
|2092
|45.5
|1082
|23.5
|975
|2
|377
|629
|271
|OPPONENTS
|468
|1569
|2037
|44.3
|1060
|23.0
|940
|0
|312
|714
|249
