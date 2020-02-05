Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Walker 42 32.1 311-709 .439 144-371 160-185 .865 926 22.0
Tatum 45 33.6 356-816 .436 110-296 154-183 .842 976 21.7
Brown 41 33.5 306-615 .498 84-222 139-184 .755 835 20.4
Hayward 33 32.6 220-433 .508 51-135 71-81 .877 562 17.0
Smart 39 31.5 163-430 .379 89-253 69-83 .831 484 12.4
Kanter 37 18.5 152-253 .601 1-5 45-67 .672 350 9.5
Theis 45 22.6 149-271 .550 19-60 47-67 .701 364 8.1
Wanamaker 48 18.6 103-241 .427 24-70 82-90 .911 312 6.5
Waters 7 10.0 10-27 .370 2-15 6-6 1.000 28 4.0
R.Williams 19 14.2 33-49 .673 0-0 8-14 .571 74 3.9
Fall 5 4.6 9-12 .750 0-0 1-3 .333 19 3.8
G.Williams 47 15.3 61-150 .407 14-63 31-45 .689 167 3.6
Green 39 9.2 48-93 .516 6-23 22-34 .647 124 3.2
Edwards 31 9.5 33-103 .320 19-62 11-13 .846 96 3.1
Ojeleye 47 15.1 48-119 .403 26-73 22-25 .880 144 3.1
Langford 14 8.4 11-24 .458 2-10 8-10 .800 32 2.3
Poirier 16 5.8 11-26 .423 1-2 5-6 .833 28 1.8
TEAM 49 240.5 2024-4371 .463 592-1660 881-1096 .804 5521 112.7
OPPONENTS 49 240.5 1875-4232 .443 564-1646 855-1139 .751 5169 105.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Walker 30 136 166 4.0 212 5.0 67 1 44 91 25
Tatum 44 262 306 6.8 129 2.9 90 0 61 93 37
Brown 45 225 270 6.6 94 2.3 123 0 48 99 11
Hayward 33 178 211 6.4 130 3.9 59 0 24 61 14
Smart 28 112 140 3.6 188 4.8 97 1 60 60 19
Kanter 112 191 303 8.2 39 1.1 68 0 16 39 32
Theis 90 184 274 6.1 71 1.6 150 0 30 37 63
Wanamaker 13 82 95 2.0 127 2.6 86 0 32 52 11
Waters 0 7 7 1.0 10 1.4 10 0 5 8 2
R.Williams 23 64 87 4.6 21 1.1 34 0 17 16 21
Fall 0 10 10 2.0 0 .0 5 0 0 3 2
G.Williams 46 79 125 2.7 51 1.1 111 0 19 39 25
Green 16 49 65 1.7 19 .5 33 0 20 14 5
Edwards 5 35 40 1.3 22 .7 27 0 10 15 3
Ojeleye 20 68 88 1.9 24 .5 54 0 17 9 4
Langford 5 7 12 .9 3 .2 7 0 3 3 2
Poirier 9 21 30 1.9 5 .3 20 0 2 5 6
TEAM 519 1710 2229 45.5 1145 23.4 1040 2 408 678 282
OPPONENTS 490 1656 2146 43.8 1121 22.9 1005 0 338 762 264