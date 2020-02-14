https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-Celtics-Stax-15056336.php
Boston Celtics Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|50
|34.1
|406-916
|.443
|131-343
|178-219
|.813
|1121
|22.4
|Walker
|46
|32.2
|332-773
|.429
|156-402
|181-209
|.866
|1001
|21.8
|Brown
|44
|33.6
|328-662
|.495
|91-239
|142-191
|.743
|889
|20.2
|Hayward
|37
|33.2
|249-494
|.504
|60-153
|81-92
|.880
|639
|17.3
|Smart
|43
|31.6
|181-472
|.383
|98-278
|79-95
|.832
|539
|12.5
|Kanter
|42
|18.6
|164-280
|.586
|1-7
|56-80
|.700
|385
|9.2
|Theis
|48
|22.9
|162-296
|.547
|20-65
|56-78
|.718
|400
|8.3
|Wanamaker
|53
|18.8
|117-273
|.429
|29-77
|88-96
|.917
|351
|6.6
|R.Williams
|19
|14.2
|33-49
|.673
|0-0
|8-14
|.571
|74
|3.9
|G.Williams
|52
|15.6
|71-165
|.430
|20-70
|35-49
|.714
|197
|3.8
|Fall
|6
|4.0
|9-12
|.750
|0-0
|1-3
|.333
|19
|3.2
|Waters
|9
|8.1
|10-28
|.357
|2-15
|6-6
|1.000
|28
|3.1
|Green
|41
|9.1
|48-94
|.511
|6-23
|23-36
|.639
|125
|3.0
|Langford
|18
|10.2
|19-39
|.487
|4-15
|12-16
|.750
|54
|3.0
|Ojeleye
|51
|14.9
|51-129
|.395
|28-80
|24-27
|.889
|154
|3.0
|Edwards
|33
|9.0
|33-103
|.320
|19-62
|11-13
|.846
|96
|2.9
|Poirier
|18
|6.0
|14-30
|.467
|1-2
|6-7
|.857
|35
|1.9
|TEAM
|54
|241.4
|2227-4815
|.463
|666-1831
|987-1231
|.802
|6107
|113.1
|OPPONENTS
|54
|241.4
|2060-4666
|.441
|625-1823
|991-1303
|.761
|5736
|106.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|51
|296
|347
|6.9
|146
|2.9
|106
|0
|69
|109
|44
|Walker
|31
|158
|189
|4.1
|230
|5.0
|73
|1
|45
|97
|25
|Brown
|47
|234
|281
|6.4
|97
|2.2
|130
|0
|49
|106
|12
|Hayward
|41
|208
|249
|6.7
|151
|4.1
|66
|0
|27
|64
|17
|Smart
|30
|124
|154
|3.6
|203
|4.7
|110
|1
|70
|70
|21
|Kanter
|122
|223
|345
|8.2
|43
|1.0
|78
|0
|17
|45
|35
|Theis
|102
|197
|299
|6.2
|77
|1.6
|164
|0
|32
|39
|65
|Wanamaker
|13
|92
|105
|2.0
|142
|2.7
|98
|0
|39
|58
|11
|R.Williams
|23
|64
|87
|4.6
|21
|1.1
|34
|0
|17
|16
|21
|G.Williams
|51
|87
|138
|2.7
|55
|1.1
|124
|0
|22
|43
|29
|Fall
|0
|11
|11
|1.8
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Waters
|0
|7
|7
|.8
|10
|1.1
|10
|0
|5
|8
|2
|Green
|16
|53
|69
|1.7
|21
|.5
|36
|0
|22
|16
|5
|Langford
|6
|12
|18
|1.0
|3
|.2
|17
|0
|5
|5
|6
|Ojeleye
|20
|76
|96
|1.9
|28
|.5
|56
|0
|18
|10
|4
|Edwards
|5
|36
|41
|1.2
|22
|.7
|27
|0
|10
|15
|3
|Poirier
|9
|24
|33
|1.8
|7
|.4
|22
|0
|2
|6
|6
|TEAM
|567
|1902
|2469
|45.7
|1256
|23.3
|1155
|2
|449
|746
|308
|OPPONENTS
|542
|1833
|2375
|44.0
|1212
|22.4
|1112
|0
|371
|833
|297
View Comments