Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Tatum 50 34.1 406-916 .443 131-343 178-219 .813 1121 22.4
Walker 46 32.2 332-773 .429 156-402 181-209 .866 1001 21.8
Brown 44 33.6 328-662 .495 91-239 142-191 .743 889 20.2
Hayward 37 33.2 249-494 .504 60-153 81-92 .880 639 17.3
Smart 43 31.6 181-472 .383 98-278 79-95 .832 539 12.5
Kanter 42 18.6 164-280 .586 1-7 56-80 .700 385 9.2
Theis 48 22.9 162-296 .547 20-65 56-78 .718 400 8.3
Wanamaker 53 18.8 117-273 .429 29-77 88-96 .917 351 6.6
R.Williams 19 14.2 33-49 .673 0-0 8-14 .571 74 3.9
G.Williams 52 15.6 71-165 .430 20-70 35-49 .714 197 3.8
Fall 6 4.0 9-12 .750 0-0 1-3 .333 19 3.2
Waters 9 8.1 10-28 .357 2-15 6-6 1.000 28 3.1
Green 41 9.1 48-94 .511 6-23 23-36 .639 125 3.0
Langford 18 10.2 19-39 .487 4-15 12-16 .750 54 3.0
Ojeleye 51 14.9 51-129 .395 28-80 24-27 .889 154 3.0
Edwards 33 9.0 33-103 .320 19-62 11-13 .846 96 2.9
Poirier 18 6.0 14-30 .467 1-2 6-7 .857 35 1.9
TEAM 54 241.4 2227-4815 .463 666-1831 987-1231 .802 6107 113.1
OPPONENTS 54 241.4 2060-4666 .441 625-1823 991-1303 .761 5736 106.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Tatum 51 296 347 6.9 146 2.9 106 0 69 109 44
Walker 31 158 189 4.1 230 5.0 73 1 45 97 25
Brown 47 234 281 6.4 97 2.2 130 0 49 106 12
Hayward 41 208 249 6.7 151 4.1 66 0 27 64 17
Smart 30 124 154 3.6 203 4.7 110 1 70 70 21
Kanter 122 223 345 8.2 43 1.0 78 0 17 45 35
Theis 102 197 299 6.2 77 1.6 164 0 32 39 65
Wanamaker 13 92 105 2.0 142 2.7 98 0 39 58 11
R.Williams 23 64 87 4.6 21 1.1 34 0 17 16 21
G.Williams 51 87 138 2.7 55 1.1 124 0 22 43 29
Fall 0 11 11 1.8 0 .0 5 0 0 3 2
Waters 0 7 7 .8 10 1.1 10 0 5 8 2
Green 16 53 69 1.7 21 .5 36 0 22 16 5
Langford 6 12 18 1.0 3 .2 17 0 5 5 6
Ojeleye 20 76 96 1.9 28 .5 56 0 18 10 4
Edwards 5 36 41 1.2 22 .7 27 0 10 15 3
Poirier 9 24 33 1.8 7 .4 22 0 2 6 6
TEAM 567 1902 2469 45.7 1256 23.3 1155 2 449 746 308
OPPONENTS 542 1833 2375 44.0 1212 22.4 1112 0 371 833 297