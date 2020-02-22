Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Tatum 51 34.2 414-937 .442 135-353 186-227 .819 1149 22.5
Walker 46 32.2 332-773 .429 156-402 181-209 .866 1001 21.8
Brown 45 33.6 338-679 .498 93-244 145-196 .740 914 20.3
Hayward 38 33.3 261-511 .511 62-157 84-97 .866 668 17.6
Smart 44 31.7 184-482 .382 99-282 82-101 .812 549 12.5
Kanter 43 18.4 164-284 .577 1-7 56-80 .700 385 9.0
Theis 49 23.0 171-310 .552 21-67 62-84 .738 425 8.7
Wanamaker 54 18.9 118-277 .426 29-77 92-100 .920 357 6.6
R.Williams 19 14.2 33-49 .673 0-0 8-14 .571 74 3.9
G.Williams 53 15.5 71-169 .420 20-73 35-49 .714 197 3.7
Fall 6 4.0 9-12 .750 0-0 1-3 .333 19 3.2
Waters 9 8.1 10-28 .357 2-15 6-6 1.000 28 3.1
Green 41 9.1 48-94 .511 6-23 23-36 .639 125 3.0
Ojeleye 52 14.7 51-129 .395 28-80 24-27 .889 154 3.0
Edwards 33 9.0 33-103 .320 19-62 11-13 .846 96 2.9
Langford 19 10.7 19-42 .452 4-16 14-19 .737 56 2.9
Poirier 19 5.8 15-31 .484 1-2 6-7 .857 37 1.9
TEAM 55 241.4 2271-4910 .463 676-1860 1016-1268 .801 6234 113.3
OPPONENTS 55 241.4 2096-4755 .441 640-1865 1021-1338 .763 5853 106.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Tatum 53 305 358 7.0 149 2.9 107 0 70 111 45
Walker 31 158 189 4.1 230 5.0 73 1 45 97 25
Brown 48 241 289 6.4 97 2.2 136 0 50 107 13
Hayward 41 213 254 6.7 157 4.1 67 0 29 66 17
Smart 30 127 157 3.6 213 4.8 114 1 70 72 22
Kanter 125 227 352 8.2 43 1.0 79 0 17 46 35
Theis 108 207 315 6.4 77 1.6 168 0 32 41 66
Wanamaker 14 93 107 2.0 143 2.6 101 0 40 58 11
R.Williams 23 64 87 4.6 21 1.1 34 0 17 16 21
G.Williams 53 88 141 2.7 56 1.1 126 0 22 43 31
Fall 0 11 11 1.8 0 .0 5 0 0 3 2
Waters 0 7 7 .8 10 1.1 10 0 5 8 2
Green 16 53 69 1.7 21 .5 36 0 22 16 5
Ojeleye 20 77 97 1.9 28 .5 56 0 18 10 4
Edwards 5 36 41 1.2 22 .7 27 0 10 15 3
Langford 6 13 19 1.0 3 .2 21 0 5 5 6
Poirier 10 24 34 1.8 7 .4 22 0 2 6 6
TEAM 583 1944 2527 45.9 1277 23.2 1181 2 454 757 314
OPPONENTS 550 1868 2418 44.0 1235 22.5 1139 0 379 843 307