Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Tatum 53 34.2 440-979 .449 147-372 199-242 .822 1226 23.1
Walker 46 32.2 332-773 .429 156-402 181-209 .866 1001 21.8
Brown 47 33.7 354-717 .494 99-260 151-203 .744 958 20.4
Hayward 40 33.4 271-533 .508 63-164 85-99 .859 690 17.3
Smart 46 31.7 192-509 .377 106-298 85-105 .810 575 12.5
Theis 51 23.2 181-326 .555 23-72 66-89 .742 451 8.8
Kanter 45 18.1 165-287 .575 1-7 58-82 .707 389 8.6
Wanamaker 56 19.0 122-287 .425 31-80 97-105 .924 372 6.6
R.Williams 19 14.2 33-49 .673 0-0 8-14 .571 74 3.9
G.Williams 55 15.5 72-171 .421 20-74 37-51 .725 201 3.7
Fall 6 4.0 9-12 .750 0-0 1-3 .333 19 3.2
Waters 9 8.1 10-28 .357 2-15 6-6 1.000 28 3.1
Green 41 9.1 48-94 .511 6-23 23-36 .639 125 3.0
Edwards 34 8.8 34-105 .324 19-63 11-13 .846 98 2.9
Langford 21 11.0 21-50 .420 5-20 14-21 .667 61 2.9
Ojeleye 54 14.5 52-130 .400 29-81 24-27 .889 157 2.9
Poirier 21 5.4 16-33 .485 1-2 6-7 .857 39 1.9
TEAM 57 241.3 2352-5083 .463 708-1933 1052-1312 .802 6464 113.4
OPPONENTS 57 241.3 2173-4926 .441 664-1930 1063-1398 .760 6073 106.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Tatum 54 314 368 6.9 152 2.9 111 0 71 115 49
Walker 31 158 189 4.1 230 5.0 73 1 45 97 25
Brown 50 252 302 6.4 101 2.1 140 0 53 111 14
Hayward 42 225 267 6.7 168 4.2 69 0 29 74 17
Smart 32 138 170 3.7 219 4.8 121 1 74 75 23
Theis 112 221 333 6.5 80 1.6 178 0 32 43 66
Kanter 126 233 359 8.0 45 1.0 81 0 18 50 35
Wanamaker 17 98 115 2.1 150 2.7 105 0 42 61 11
R.Williams 23 64 87 4.6 21 1.1 34 0 17 16 21
G.Williams 54 90 144 2.6 57 1.0 135 0 23 44 31
Fall 0 11 11 1.8 0 .0 5 0 0 3 2
Waters 0 7 7 .8 10 1.1 10 0 5 8 2
Green 16 53 69 1.7 21 .5 36 0 22 16 5
Edwards 5 36 41 1.2 22 .6 29 0 10 15 3
Langford 7 13 20 1.0 4 .2 23 0 6 7 6
Ojeleye 20 80 100 1.9 29 .5 57 0 18 10 4
Poirier 10 24 34 1.6 7 .3 23 0 2 6 6
TEAM 599 2017 2616 45.9 1316 23.1 1229 2 467 788 320
OPPONENTS 569 1936 2505 43.9 1279 22.4 1176 0 396 873 315