Boston-Texas Runs

Rangers first. Shin-Soo Choo doubles to deep right field. Elvis Andrus singles to shallow right field. Shin-Soo Choo to third. Willie Calhoun hit by pitch. Elvis Andrus to second. Rougned Odor doubles to deep right field, advances to 3rd. Willie Calhoun out at home. Elvis Andrus scores. Shin-Soo Choo scores. Danny Santana grounds out to second base, Chris Owings to Mitch Moreland. Ronald Guzman singles to shallow left field. Rougned Odor scores. Scott Heineman reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Ronald Guzman out at second.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Red sox 0.

Red sox second. J.D. Martinez singles to left field. Christian Vazquez reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. J.D. Martinez out at second. Mitch Moreland singles to right center field. Christian Vazquez to third. Gorkys Hernandez walks. Mitch Moreland to second. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to second base, Elvis Andrus to Ronald Guzman. Gorkys Hernandez to second. Mitch Moreland to third. Christian Vazquez scores. Chris Owings singles to shallow center field. Gorkys Hernandez scores. Mitch Moreland scores. Andrew Benintendi flies out to deep left field to Scott Heineman.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Rangers 3.

Red sox third. Rafael Devers grounds out to first base to Ronald Guzman. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field. J.D. Martinez lines out to deep right field to Shin-Soo Choo. Christian Vazquez homers to center field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Mitch Moreland singles to shortstop. Gorkys Hernandez lines out to deep center field to Delino DeShields.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 5, Rangers 3.

Red sox sixth. Sandy Leon reaches on error to third base, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Danny Santana. Mitch Moreland homers to center field. Sandy Leon scores. Gorkys Hernandez strikes out swinging. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging. Chris Owings singles to shallow right field. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to shallow right field, Rougned Odor to Ronald Guzman.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 7, Rangers 3.

Red sox seventh. Rafael Devers homers to center field. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging. J.D. Martinez grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Ronald Guzman. Sandy Leon lines out to center field to Delino DeShields.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 8, Rangers 3.

Red sox ninth. Andrew Benintendi walks. Rafael Devers doubles to deep left field. Andrew Benintendi to third. Xander Bogaerts out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Delino DeShields. Rafael Devers to third. Andrew Benintendi scores. J.D. Martinez singles to deep right field. Rafael Devers scores. Sandy Leon walks. Sam Travis to second. Mitch Moreland strikes out swinging. Gorkys Hernandez strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 10, Rangers 3.