Boston-Toronto Runs

Red sox second. J.D. Martinez walks. Andrew Benintendi strikes out swinging. Mitch Moreland singles to left center field. J.D. Martinez to second. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging. Marco Hernandez doubles to right field. Mitch Moreland scores. J.D. Martinez scores. Juan Centeno grounds out to first base, Rowdy Tellez to Clay Buchholz.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 2, Blue jays 0.

Red sox third. Mookie Betts pops out to Rowdy Tellez. Brock Holt pops out to shallow infield to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Xander Bogaerts doubles to deep right center field. J.D. Martinez doubles to deep right field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to first base, Rowdy Tellez to Clay Buchholz.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Blue jays 0.

Red sox fourth. Mitch Moreland strikes out on a foul tip. Jackie Bradley Jr. doubles to deep left center field. Marco Hernandez strikes out swinging. Juan Centeno singles to right field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Mookie Betts singles to shallow infield. Juan Centeno to second. Brock Holt grounds out to shallow infield to Clay Buchholz.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 4, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays fifth. Anthony Alford pinch-hitting for Billy McKinney. Anthony Alford flies out to shallow left field to Andrew Benintendi. Derek Fisher grounds out to first base to Mitch Moreland. Bo Bichette walks. Cavan Biggio triples. Bo Bichette scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to left field. Cavan Biggio scores. Rowdy Tellez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 4, Blue jays 2.

Red sox seventh. Mookie Betts singles to left field. Brock Holt singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Mookie Betts scores. Fielding error by Anthony Alford. Xander Bogaerts singles to center field. Brock Holt scores. J.D. Martinez strikes out on a foul tip. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to second base. Xander Bogaerts out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 6, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays eighth. Rowdy Tellez strikes out swinging. Justin Smoak walks. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging. Reese McGuire walks. Justin Smoak to second. Anthony Alford singles to shortstop. Reese McGuire to second. Justin Smoak to third. Derek Fisher walks. Anthony Alford to second. Reese McGuire to third. Justin Smoak scores. Bo Bichette flies out to right field to Mookie Betts.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Red sox 6, Blue jays 3.

Red sox ninth. Juan Centeno lines out to deep right field to Anthony Alford. Mookie Betts singles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Fielding error by Derek Fisher. Brock Holt singles to shallow left field. Mookie Betts scores. Xander Bogaerts flies out to right field to Anthony Alford. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shortstop, Cavan Biggio to Rowdy Tellez.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 7, Blue jays 3.

Blue jays ninth. Cavan Biggio singles to right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Brock Holt to Mitch Moreland. Cavan Biggio to second. Rowdy Tellez out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Cavan Biggio scores. Justin Smoak strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 7, Blue jays 4.