THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 19, 2019

Buffalo Sabres
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 Jack Eichel 35 24 26 50 14 16 6 0 4 128 .188
F 68 Victor Olofsson 35 14 18 32 6 4 8 0 2 90 .156
F 23 Sam Reinhart 35 12 16 28 -1 14 1 0 0 68 .176
D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 27 2 18 20 1 20 1 0 0 40 .050
F 53 Jeff Skinner 35 11 7 18 -6 14 0 0 1 119 .092
D 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 35 2 14 16 7 28 1 0 0 70 .029
F 90 Marcus Johansson 28 5 9 14 -3 14 1 0 1 28 .179
F 22 Johan Larsson 32 4 8 12 6 16 0 0 0 33 .121
D 10 Henri Jokiharju 35 3 7 10 3 22 1 0 0 44 .068
D 62 Brandon Montour 21 2 8 10 5 12 0 0 0 46 .043
F 43 Conor Sheary 29 5 5 10 2 4 1 0 1 47 .106
F 13 Jimmy Vesey 32 4 6 10 8 9 0 1 1 50 .080
F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 35 5 4 9 1 10 0 0 1 41 .122
F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 31 4 5 9 -5 2 1 0 1 34 .118
F 21 Kyle Okposo 25 4 4 8 1 20 0 0 1 34 .118
D 19 Jake McCabe 33 2 5 7 -2 16 0 0 1 41 .049
D 6 Marco Scandella 27 2 5 7 10 8 0 0 0 33 .061
D 33 Colin Miller 26 1 5 6 -6 8 0 0 1 40 .025
F 74 Rasmus Asplund 17 1 2 3 1 4 0 0 0 26 .038
D 4 Zach Bogosian 10 0 3 3 2 4 0 0 0 9 .000
F 17 Vladimir Sobotka 16 1 2 3 2 4 0 0 0 23 .043
F 71 Evan Rodrigues 19 0 2 2 -5 2 0 0 0 31 .000
F 27 Curtis Lazar 6 1 0 1 -2 7 0 0 0 2 .500
D 3 Will Borgen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 15 Jean-Sebastien Dea 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 58 John Gilmour 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000
D 24 Lawrence Pilut 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 72 Tage Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 35 109 179 288 37 270 21 1 15 1082 .101
OPPONENT TOTALS 35 107 181 288 -45 276 25 6 18 1131 .095

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Linus Ullmark 20 1199 2.9 10 7 3 1 58 665 0.913 0 0 2
40 Carter Hutton 15 905 3.05 6 5 4 2 46 463 0.901 0 0 4
TEAM TOTALS 35 2129 2.97 16 12 7 3 104 1128 .905 109 179 270
OPPONENT TOTALS 35 2129 3.0 19 12 4 1 105 1078 .899 107 181 276