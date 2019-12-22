https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Buffalo-Sabres-Stax-14925618.php
Buffalo Sabres Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 22, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|9
|Jack Eichel
|36
|24
|27
|51
|16
|16
|6
|0
|4
|130
|.185
|F
|68
|Victor Olofsson
|37
|16
|18
|34
|6
|4
|9
|0
|3
|92
|.174
|F
|23
|Sam Reinhart
|37
|12
|18
|30
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|72
|.167
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|29
|2
|19
|21
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|42
|.048
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|37
|11
|8
|19
|-7
|14
|0
|0
|1
|122
|.090
|D
|55
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|37
|3
|14
|17
|7
|30
|1
|0
|0
|76
|.039
|F
|90
|Marcus Johansson
|30
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|14
|1
|0
|1
|31
|.161
|F
|22
|Johan Larsson
|33
|4
|8
|12
|6
|16
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.121
|F
|13
|Jimmy Vesey
|34
|4
|7
|11
|9
|9
|0
|1
|1
|51
|.078
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|37
|3
|7
|10
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|48
|.063
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|23
|2
|8
|10
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.043
|F
|43
|Conor Sheary
|30
|5
|5
|10
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|48
|.104
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|37
|5
|4
|9
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.114
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|4
|5
|9
|-5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|27
|4
|4
|8
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|39
|.103
|D
|6
|Marco Scandella
|29
|3
|5
|8
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.083
|D
|19
|Jake McCabe
|35
|2
|5
|7
|-1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.049
|D
|33
|Colin Miller
|27
|1
|5
|6
|-6
|10
|0
|0
|1
|42
|.024
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|19
|1
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.037
|D
|4
|Zach Bogosian
|11
|0
|3
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|17
|Vladimir Sobotka
|16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|71
|Evan Rodrigues
|21
|0
|2
|2
|-7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.000
|F
|27
|Curtis Lazar
|7
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|D
|3
|Will Borgen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|15
|Jean-Sebastien Dea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|58
|John Gilmour
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|24
|Lawrence Pilut
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|37
|113
|186
|299
|27
|286
|22
|1
|16
|1127
|.100
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|37
|115
|195
|310
|-35
|288
|28
|6
|19
|1187
|.097
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Linus Ullmark
|21
|1259
|2.86
|11
|7
|3
|1
|60
|692
|0.913
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Carter Hutton
|16
|965
|3.23
|6
|6
|4
|2
|52
|492
|0.894
|0
|0
|4
|TEAM TOTALS
|37
|2249
|3.03
|17
|13
|7
|3
|112
|1184
|.903
|113
|186
|286
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|37
|2249
|2.92
|20
|13
|4
|1
|108
|1122
|.900
|115
|195
|288
