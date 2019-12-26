https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Buffalo-Sabres-Stax-14932334.php
Buffalo Sabres Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 26, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|9
|Jack Eichel
|37
|24
|27
|51
|13
|16
|6
|0
|4
|134
|.179
|F
|68
|Victor Olofsson
|38
|16
|18
|34
|3
|4
|9
|0
|3
|96
|.167
|F
|23
|Sam Reinhart
|38
|12
|18
|30
|-3
|16
|1
|0
|0
|75
|.160
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|30
|2
|19
|21
|0
|24
|1
|0
|0
|43
|.047
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|38
|11
|8
|19
|-8
|14
|0
|0
|1
|127
|.087
|D
|55
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|38
|3
|14
|17
|6
|30
|1
|0
|0
|79
|.038
|F
|90
|Marcus Johansson
|31
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|14
|1
|0
|1
|33
|.152
|F
|22
|Johan Larsson
|33
|4
|8
|12
|6
|16
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.121
|F
|13
|Jimmy Vesey
|35
|4
|7
|11
|9
|11
|0
|1
|1
|55
|.073
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|38
|6
|4
|10
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|46
|.130
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|38
|3
|7
|10
|0
|22
|1
|0
|0
|49
|.061
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|24
|2
|8
|10
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.041
|F
|43
|Conor Sheary
|31
|5
|5
|10
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|49
|.102
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|4
|5
|9
|-5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|27
|4
|4
|8
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|39
|.103
|D
|6
|Marco Scandella
|30
|3
|5
|8
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.079
|D
|19
|Jake McCabe
|36
|2
|5
|7
|-1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|42
|.048
|D
|33
|Colin Miller
|27
|1
|5
|6
|-6
|10
|0
|0
|1
|42
|.024
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|20
|1
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|D
|4
|Zach Bogosian
|12
|0
|3
|3
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|71
|Evan Rodrigues
|22
|0
|3
|3
|-6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.000
|F
|17
|Vladimir Sobotka
|16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|27
|Curtis Lazar
|8
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|3
|Will Borgen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|15
|Jean-Sebastien Dea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|58
|John Gilmour
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|24
|Lawrence Pilut
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|114
|187
|301
|16
|290
|22
|1
|16
|1171
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|118
|200
|318
|-25
|292
|28
|6
|20
|1216
|.097
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Linus Ullmark
|22
|1317
|2.82
|11
|8
|3
|1
|62
|721
|0.914
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Carter Hutton
|16
|965
|3.23
|6
|6
|4
|2
|52
|492
|0.894
|0
|0
|4
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|2309
|3.0
|17
|14
|7
|3
|114
|1213
|.903
|114
|187
|290
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|2309
|2.87
|21
|13
|4
|1
|109
|1166
|.903
|118
|200
|292
