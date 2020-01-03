https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Buffalo-Sabres-Stax-14947214.php
Buffalo Sabres Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 3, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|9
|Jack Eichel
|41
|26
|28
|54
|10
|26
|6
|1
|5
|142
|.183
|F
|68
|Victor Olofsson
|42
|16
|19
|35
|-1
|4
|9
|0
|3
|99
|.162
|F
|23
|Sam Reinhart
|42
|13
|19
|32
|-6
|20
|1
|0
|0
|87
|.149
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|34
|2
|19
|21
|-1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|52
|.038
|F
|90
|Marcus Johansson
|35
|6
|13
|19
|-4
|20
|1
|0
|1
|39
|.154
|D
|55
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|42
|4
|15
|19
|1
|30
|1
|0
|0
|87
|.046
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|39
|11
|8
|19
|-9
|14
|0
|0
|1
|128
|.086
|F
|43
|Conor Sheary
|35
|6
|7
|13
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|60
|.100
|F
|22
|Johan Larsson
|36
|4
|8
|12
|8
|20
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.111
|F
|13
|Jimmy Vesey
|39
|5
|7
|12
|9
|13
|0
|1
|1
|59
|.085
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|42
|6
|4
|10
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|52
|.115
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|42
|3
|7
|10
|0
|28
|1
|0
|0
|55
|.055
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|28
|2
|8
|10
|5
|18
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.037
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|4
|5
|9
|-5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|D
|0
|Marco Scandella
|31
|3
|6
|9
|9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.077
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|31
|4
|4
|8
|-2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|43
|.093
|D
|19
|Jake McCabe
|40
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.044
|D
|33
|Colin Miller
|30
|1
|5
|6
|-4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.021
|D
|4
|Zach Bogosian
|13
|0
|4
|4
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|27
|Curtis Lazar
|12
|3
|1
|4
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.375
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|24
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.031
|F
|71
|Evan Rodrigues
|24
|0
|3
|3
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.000
|F
|17
|Vladimir Sobotka
|16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|D
|3
|Will Borgen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|15
|Jean-Sebastien Dea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|58
|John Gilmour
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|24
|Lawrence Pilut
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|67
|Dalton Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|42
|123
|199
|322
|10
|351
|22
|2
|17
|1277
|.096
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|42
|132
|228
|360
|-20
|323
|33
|6
|23
|1317
|.100
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Linus Ullmark
|26
|1552
|2.86
|12
|11
|3
|1
|74
|820
|0.91
|0
|0
|4
|40
|Carter Hutton
|16
|965
|3.23
|6
|6
|4
|2
|52
|492
|0.894
|0
|0
|4
|TEAM TOTALS
|42
|2551
|3.0
|18
|17
|7
|3
|126
|1312
|.900
|123
|199
|351
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|42
|2551
|2.81
|24
|13
|5
|2
|118
|1272
|.904
|132
|228
|323
