THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 3, 2020

Buffalo Sabres
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 Jack Eichel 41 26 28 54 10 26 6 1 5 142 .183
F 68 Victor Olofsson 42 16 19 35 -1 4 9 0 3 99 .162
F 23 Sam Reinhart 42 13 19 32 -6 20 1 0 0 87 .149
D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 34 2 19 21 -1 24 1 0 0 52 .038
F 90 Marcus Johansson 35 6 13 19 -4 20 1 0 1 39 .154
D 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 42 4 15 19 1 30 1 0 0 87 .046
F 53 Jeff Skinner 39 11 8 19 -9 14 0 0 1 128 .086
F 43 Conor Sheary 35 6 7 13 3 4 1 0 1 60 .100
F 22 Johan Larsson 36 4 8 12 8 20 0 0 0 36 .111
F 13 Jimmy Vesey 39 5 7 12 9 13 0 1 1 59 .085
F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 42 6 4 10 1 10 0 0 1 52 .115
D 10 Henri Jokiharju 42 3 7 10 0 28 1 0 0 55 .055
D 62 Brandon Montour 28 2 8 10 5 18 0 0 0 54 .037
F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 31 4 5 9 -5 2 1 0 1 34 .118
D 0 Marco Scandella 31 3 6 9 9 8 0 0 0 39 .077
F 21 Kyle Okposo 31 4 4 8 -2 22 0 0 1 43 .093
D 19 Jake McCabe 40 2 5 7 -2 33 0 0 1 45 .044
D 33 Colin Miller 30 1 5 6 -4 10 0 0 1 48 .021
D 4 Zach Bogosian 13 0 4 4 3 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 27 Curtis Lazar 12 3 1 4 0 7 0 0 0 8 .375
F 74 Rasmus Asplund 24 1 2 3 -1 4 0 0 0 32 .031
F 71 Evan Rodrigues 24 0 3 3 -5 6 0 0 0 38 .000
F 17 Vladimir Sobotka 16 1 2 3 2 4 0 0 0 23 .043
D 3 Will Borgen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 15 Jean-Sebastien Dea 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 58 John Gilmour 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000
D 24 Lawrence Pilut 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 67 Dalton Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000
F 72 Tage Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 42 123 199 322 10 351 22 2 17 1277 .096
OPPONENT TOTALS 42 132 228 360 -20 323 33 6 23 1317 .100

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Linus Ullmark 26 1552 2.86 12 11 3 1 74 820 0.91 0 0 4
40 Carter Hutton 16 965 3.23 6 6 4 2 52 492 0.894 0 0 4
TEAM TOTALS 42 2551 3.0 18 17 7 3 126 1312 .900 123 199 351
OPPONENT TOTALS 42 2551 2.81 24 13 5 2 118 1272 .904 132 228 323