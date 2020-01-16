https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Buffalo-Sabres-Stax-14980356.php
Buffalo Sabres Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 16, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|9
|Jack Eichel
|46
|28
|33
|61
|11
|26
|6
|1
|6
|160
|.175
|F
|23
|Sam Reinhart
|47
|16
|23
|39
|-5
|20
|4
|0
|1
|97
|.165
|F
|68
|Victor Olofsson
|42
|16
|19
|35
|-1
|4
|9
|0
|3
|99
|.162
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|39
|2
|24
|26
|-4
|24
|1
|0
|0
|60
|.033
|D
|55
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|47
|5
|17
|22
|1
|34
|2
|0
|0
|91
|.055
|F
|90
|Marcus Johansson
|40
|6
|15
|21
|-7
|20
|1
|0
|1
|51
|.118
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|39
|11
|8
|19
|-9
|14
|0
|0
|1
|128
|.086
|F
|43
|Conor Sheary
|40
|7
|9
|16
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|66
|.106
|F
|13
|Jimmy Vesey
|43
|5
|8
|13
|9
|13
|0
|1
|1
|64
|.078
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|47
|8
|4
|12
|-1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|57
|.140
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|47
|4
|8
|12
|-1
|28
|1
|0
|0
|57
|.070
|F
|22
|Johan Larsson
|41
|4
|8
|12
|6
|20
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.103
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|33
|3
|9
|12
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.051
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|36
|5
|5
|10
|-4
|26
|1
|0
|1
|49
|.102
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|4
|5
|9
|-5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|D
|28
|Marco Scandella
|31
|3
|6
|9
|9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.077
|F
|27
|Curtis Lazar
|17
|4
|3
|7
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.333
|D
|19
|Jake McCabe
|44
|2
|5
|7
|-3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.043
|D
|33
|Colin Miller
|33
|1
|6
|7
|-4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.020
|D
|4
|Zach Bogosian
|16
|1
|4
|5
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|71
|Evan Rodrigues
|27
|2
|3
|5
|-5
|8
|1
|0
|1
|46
|.043
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|27
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.030
|F
|17
|Vladimir Sobotka
|16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|67
|Michael Frolik
|4
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|3
|Will Borgen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|15
|Jean-Sebastien Dea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|58
|John Gilmour
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|24
|Lawrence Pilut
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|67
|Dalton Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|20
|Scott Wilson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|47
|139
|227
|366
|-12
|381
|28
|3
|20
|1395
|.100
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|47
|148
|256
|404
|0
|357
|35
|6
|25
|1465
|.101
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Linus Ullmark
|30
|1791
|2.78
|15
|12
|3
|1
|83
|932
|0.911
|0
|0
|4
|40
|Carter Hutton
|17
|1025
|3.34
|6
|7
|4
|2
|57
|526
|0.892
|0
|0
|4
|TEAM TOTALS
|47
|2851
|2.98
|21
|19
|7
|3
|140
|1458
|.899
|139
|227
|381
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|47
|2851
|2.83
|26
|16
|5
|2
|133
|1389
|.900
|148
|256
|357
