THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 18, 2020

Buffalo Sabres
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 Jack Eichel 47 28 34 62 13 28 6 1 6 160 .175
F 23 Sam Reinhart 48 16 24 40 -4 20 4 0 1 97 .165
F 68 Victor Olofsson 42 16 19 35 -1 4 9 0 3 99 .162
D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 40 3 24 27 -2 26 1 0 1 63 .048
D 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 48 5 18 23 3 36 2 0 0 94 .053
F 90 Marcus Johansson 41 6 15 21 -7 20 1 0 1 53 .113
F 53 Jeff Skinner 39 11 8 19 -9 14 0 0 1 128 .086
F 43 Conor Sheary 41 7 9 16 1 6 1 0 1 67 .104
F 13 Jimmy Vesey 44 6 8 14 11 13 0 1 1 65 .092
F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 48 9 4 13 0 10 0 1 1 58 .155
D 10 Henri Jokiharju 48 4 9 13 0 28 1 0 0 58 .069
F 22 Johan Larsson 42 4 8 12 5 20 0 0 0 39 .103
D 62 Brandon Montour 34 3 9 12 5 20 0 0 0 60 .050
F 21 Kyle Okposo 37 5 7 12 -3 26 1 0 1 50 .100
F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 31 4 5 9 -5 2 1 0 1 34 .118
D 28 Marco Scandella 31 3 6 9 9 8 0 0 0 39 .077
F 27 Curtis Lazar 18 4 4 8 1 7 0 0 0 13 .308
D 19 Jake McCabe 45 2 5 7 -4 33 0 0 1 48 .042
D 33 Colin Miller 33 1 6 7 -4 18 0 0 1 49 .020
D 4 Zach Bogosian 17 1 4 5 4 10 0 0 0 14 .071
F 71 Evan Rodrigues 27 2 3 5 -5 8 1 0 1 46 .043
F 74 Rasmus Asplund 28 1 2 3 -4 6 0 0 0 34 .029
F 17 Vladimir Sobotka 16 1 2 3 2 4 0 0 0 23 .043
F 67 Michael Frolik 5 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 13 .077
D 3 Will Borgen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 15 Jean-Sebastien Dea 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 58 John Gilmour 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000
D 24 Lawrence Pilut 5 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 67 Dalton Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000
F 72 Tage Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 20 Scott Wilson 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
TEAM TOTALS 48 143 234 377 2 389 28 4 21 1417 .101
OPPONENT TOTALS 48 149 258 407 -17 361 35 6 25 1494 .100

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Linus Ullmark 31 1851 2.72 16 12 3 1 84 961 0.913 0 0 4
40 Carter Hutton 17 1025 3.34 6 7 4 2 57 526 0.892 0 0 4
TEAM TOTALS 48 2911 2.94 22 19 7 3 141 1487 .900 143 234 389
OPPONENT TOTALS 48 2911 2.81 26 17 5 2 135 1409 .899 149 258 361