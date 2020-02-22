https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Buffalo-Sabres-Stax-15076226.php
Buffalo Sabres Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 22, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|9
|Jack Eichel
|59
|33
|42
|75
|13
|34
|8
|1
|8
|201
|.164
|F
|23
|Sam Reinhart
|60
|21
|27
|48
|-7
|20
|5
|0
|2
|124
|.169
|F
|68
|Victor Olofsson
|45
|19
|21
|40
|0
|4
|11
|0
|4
|111
|.171
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|50
|4
|32
|36
|-1
|34
|2
|0
|1
|80
|.050
|D
|55
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|60
|5
|24
|29
|0
|42
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.046
|F
|90
|Marcus Johansson
|51
|7
|17
|24
|-14
|20
|1
|0
|1
|74
|.095
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|50
|11
|9
|20
|-16
|18
|0
|0
|1
|151
|.073
|F
|43
|Conor Sheary
|53
|9
|10
|19
|-3
|8
|1
|0
|1
|86
|.105
|F
|13
|Jimmy Vesey
|56
|9
|10
|19
|13
|15
|0
|1
|2
|85
|.106
|F
|22
|Johan Larsson
|53
|6
|10
|16
|6
|22
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.120
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|45
|5
|11
|16
|13
|20
|0
|0
|0
|78
|.064
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|60
|10
|5
|15
|-1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|75
|.133
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|60
|4
|10
|14
|-4
|30
|1
|0
|0
|64
|.063
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|43
|7
|7
|14
|-3
|28
|1
|0
|1
|59
|.119
|D
|33
|Colin Miller
|44
|1
|10
|11
|-6
|18
|0
|0
|1
|69
|.014
|F
|27
|Curtis Lazar
|29
|4
|5
|9
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.190
|D
|19
|Jake McCabe
|57
|2
|7
|9
|-12
|41
|0
|0
|1
|63
|.032
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|4
|5
|9
|-5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|F
|71
|Evan Rodrigues
|38
|5
|4
|9
|-8
|10
|1
|0
|1
|64
|.078
|D
|6
|Marco Scandella
|31
|3
|6
|9
|9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.077
|D
|4
|Zach Bogosian
|19
|1
|4
|5
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|29
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.028
|F
|17
|Vladimir Sobotka
|16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|67
|Michael Frolik
|15
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|20
|Scott Wilson
|6
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|D
|3
|Will Borgen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|15
|Jean-Sebastien Dea
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|58
|John Gilmour
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|24
|Lawrence Pilut
|11
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|67
|Dalton Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|174
|283
|457
|-34
|441
|34
|4
|26
|1755
|.099
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|188
|330
|518
|14
|425
|43
|9
|31
|1860
|.101
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Linus Ullmark
|33
|1961
|2.72
|16
|14
|3
|1
|89
|1031
|0.914
|0
|0
|4
|40
|Carter Hutton
|26
|1482
|3.24
|11
|10
|4
|2
|80
|755
|0.894
|0
|1
|6
|34
|Jonas Johansson
|3
|150
|2.78
|0
|1
|1
|0
|7
|63
|0.889
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|3639
|2.93
|27
|25
|8
|3
|176
|1849
|.899
|174
|283
|441
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|3639
|2.77
|33
|20
|7
|2
|166
|1747
|.901
|188
|330
|425
