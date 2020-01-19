https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/CAL-ST-FULLERTON-66-LONG-BEACH-ST-62-14987180.php
CAL ST.-FULLERTON 66, LONG BEACH ST. 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL ST.-FULLERTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kamga
|39
|5-15
|4-4
|3-8
|3
|3
|16
|Clare
|34
|6-10
|5-7
|4-7
|2
|3
|17
|Lee
|30
|1-3
|3-7
|2-4
|0
|3
|5
|Rowe
|30
|6-13
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|5
|16
|Awosika
|23
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|4
|3
|Arnold
|16
|2-7
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|8
|San Antonio
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Pitts
|7
|0-1
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|3
|1
|Venzant
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wang
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-55
|16-25
|10-29
|11
|22
|66
Percentages: FG .382, FT .640.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Rowe 4-7, Arnold 2-5, Kamga 2-7, Awosika 0-2, San Antonio 0-2, Clare 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Lee, Rowe).
Turnovers: 14 (Rowe 5, Awosika 3, Clare 3, Arnold, Kamga, Pitts).
Steals: 9 (Clare 2, Kamga 2, Rowe 2, Arnold, Awosika, Pitts).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LONG BEACH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Slater
|36
|7-16
|4-5
|1-7
|3
|3
|19
|Cobb
|30
|1-4
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|2
|5
|Morgan
|30
|1-4
|3-4
|3-7
|0
|2
|5
|Hunter
|27
|5-10
|3-5
|0-3
|0
|4
|16
|Roberts
|26
|1-3
|3-4
|2-7
|0
|3
|5
|M.Carter
|22
|3-7
|5-6
|0-1
|0
|4
|12
|Irish
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Mansel
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|0
|De Geest
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Griffin
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-48
|20-26
|8-30
|5
|22
|62
Percentages: FG .375, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Hunter 3-5, Cobb 1-1, M.Carter 1-4, Slater 1-5, De Geest 0-1, Mansel 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 8).
Turnovers: 20 (Slater 5, M.Carter 4, Hunter 3, Morgan 3, Mansel 2, Roberts 2, Cobb).
Steals: 7 (Cobb, De Geest, Hunter, M.Carter, Morgan, Roberts, Slater).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|34
|32
|—
|66
|Long Beach St.
|32
|30
|—
|62
A_2,179 (4,000).
