FG FT Reb
CS NORTHRIDGE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Diane 38 12-26 7-10 2-12 3 5 32
Harkless 38 5-8 2-3 1-6 2 1 14
Gomez 36 6-17 2-2 0-1 1 3 20
Brown 35 3-8 0-0 1-5 5 0 7
Harrick 24 1-7 0-0 1-3 1 2 2
Pearre 14 0-0 0-0 2-2 1 4 0
Ndumanya 11 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 4 0
Coleman 4 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-68 11-15 8-34 13 19 75

Percentages: FG .397, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Gomez 6-12, Harkless 2-3, Diane 1-3, Brown 1-6, Coleman 0-1, Harrick 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Diane 3, Harkless).

Turnovers: 12 (Diane 5, Gomez 3, Harkless 2, Harrick, Ndumanya).

Steals: 6 (Diane 2, Harkless 2, Brown, Gomez).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CAL ST.-FULLERTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Awosika 39 6-11 3-4 2-5 6 1 15
Kamga 37 8-19 8-8 0-1 1 3 27
Clare 34 3-8 1-1 3-10 3 2 7
Rowe 30 3-10 9-12 2-6 4 3 16
Lee 25 2-8 1-2 3-9 2 2 5
Arnold 24 3-9 1-2 2-6 0 0 10
Pitts 7 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
San Antonio 4 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-69 23-29 13-39 16 12 82

Percentages: FG .377, FT .793.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Arnold 3-9, Kamga 3-10, Rowe 1-4, Clare 0-1, Awosika 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Rowe 4).

Turnovers: 9 (Kamga 3, Awosika 2, Clare 2, Lee, Rowe).

Steals: 6 (Rowe 3, Awosika, Clare, Lee).

Technical Fouls: None.

CS Northridge 39 36 75
Cal St.-Fullerton 43 39 82

A_941 (4,000).