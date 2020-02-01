Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OREGON ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hollins 0 3-8 8-9 1-1 1 2 14
Hunt 0 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 0 2
Kelley 0 3-6 2-2 2-8 0 3 8
Lucas 0 1-2 4-5 0-0 0 0 7
Reichle 0 2-5 2-2 2-4 3 3 8
Silva 0 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Thompson 0 2-10 2-4 0-2 0 3 7
Tinkle 0 6-15 6-8 2-7 3 3 19
Vernon 0 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Totals 200 19-52 24-30 7-26 9 15 67

Percentages: FG .365, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Reichle 2-3, Lucas 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Tinkle 1-6, Hunt 0-1, Vernon 0-1, Hollins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelley, Silva).

Turnovers: 7 (Tinkle 3, Hollins, Kelley, Lucas, Thompson).

Steals: 4 (Reichle 2, Kelley, Tinkle).

Technical Fouls: Kelley, 12:51 second.

FG FT Reb
CALIFORNIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anticevich 0 3-9 2-2 1-11 3 2 8
Austin 0 4-10 3-4 0-1 2 3 11
Bradley 0 7-11 7-9 0-6 2 1 23
Brown 0 2-4 0-0 0-3 0 2 4
Kelly 0 7-8 0-0 4-6 0 3 14
Kuany 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
South 0 0-6 2-2 0-0 1 3 2
Thiemann 0 2-3 0-0 2-2 1 4 4
Thorpe 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-52 14-17 7-30 9 18 69

Percentages: FG .500, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Bradley 2-5, Kuany 1-1, Austin 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Anticevich 0-2, South 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kelly 2, Anticevich).

Turnovers: 8 (South 3, Bradley 2, Brown 2, Thorpe).

Steals: 3 (Bradley 2, Austin).

Technical Fouls: Kelly, 12:51 second.

Oregon St. 32 35 67
California 30 39 69

.