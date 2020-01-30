https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/CALIFORNIA-BAPTIST-65-UTAH-VALLEY-61-15015513.php
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 65, UTAH VALLEY 61
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boyd
|35
|5-16
|2-2
|0-1
|6
|3
|14
|Flavors
|34
|4-12
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|11
|Davis
|33
|8-17
|3-6
|5-17
|0
|1
|19
|Kuol
|25
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Nottage
|22
|1-2
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|3
|Acquaah
|17
|1-6
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|4
|4
|Armstrong
|16
|3-4
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|6
|Pirog
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|5
|4
|Morison
|7
|0-0
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|10-14
|11-37
|10
|17
|65
Percentages: FG .410, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Flavors 3-8, Boyd 2-6, Acquaah 0-1, Armstrong 0-1, Nottage 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Davis 2, Nottage 2, Pirog 2, Acquaah).
Turnovers: 7 (Boyd 3, Acquaah 2, Davis, Pirog).
Steals: 3 (Boyd, Flavors, Nottage).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH VALLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|White
|32
|7-13
|1-5
|5-9
|1
|2
|15
|Washington
|29
|3-12
|0-0
|0-4
|10
|1
|6
|Averette
|28
|5-12
|4-4
|0-4
|3
|3
|14
|Olojakpoke
|27
|2-3
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|1
|5
|Woodbury
|21
|3-6
|2-2
|0-6
|0
|3
|9
|Overton
|20
|1-5
|0-1
|0-3
|3
|1
|2
|Jardine
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|2
|Havsa
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Morley
|10
|2-3
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|2
|5
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|9-15
|10-36
|20
|16
|61
Percentages: FG .431, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Havsa 1-1, Woodbury 1-2, Jardine 0-1, Overton 0-1, White 0-1, Averette 0-2, Washington 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Olojakpoke 2, Woodbury 2, Morley, White).
Turnovers: 10 (Washington 3, Averette 2, White 2, Havsa, Overton, Woodbury).
Steals: 3 (Averette, Overton, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|California Baptist
|38
|27
|—
|65
|Utah Valley
|24
|37
|—
|61
A_3,367 (8,500).
View Comments