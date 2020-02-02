Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MARIST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Herasme 35 1-5 0-0 1-6 0 3 3
Cubbage 34 5-8 6-8 1-7 8 1 16
Saint-Furcy 27 4-10 2-3 0-3 2 3 13
Sagl 25 2-9 0-0 1-3 2 2 6
Sjoberg 16 1-1 0-0 1-3 1 2 2
Tordoff 16 5-5 2-3 1-1 0 0 12
Bell 15 1-6 0-0 0-5 1 3 3
Cavanaugh 14 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 2 6
Makeny 10 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
Jones 8 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 23-52 10-14 5-30 15 16 65

Percentages: FG .442, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Saint-Furcy 3-6, Cavanaugh 2-3, Sagl 2-7, Bell 1-3, Herasme 1-4, Makeny 0-1, Cubbage 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones 2, Sagl).

Turnovers: 12 (Bell 2, Herasme 2, Sjoberg 2, Cavanaugh, Cubbage, Jones, Sagl, Saint-Furcy, Tordoff).

Steals: 4 (Saint-Furcy 2, Bell, Cubbage).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CANISIUS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brandon 40 7-14 0-0 0-3 1 3 16
Henderson 38 7-13 1-1 1-4 4 2 17
Johnson 32 3-9 0-0 1-4 7 4 8
Harried 28 1-7 0-0 0-6 0 0 2
Hitchon 26 5-9 3-4 2-3 2 3 13
Brown 24 5-10 0-1 4-8 2 1 10
Hadzic 9 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
St. Louis 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 28-62 4-6 8-29 16 15 66

Percentages: FG .452, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Johnson 2-4, Brandon 2-6, Henderson 2-6, Hitchon 0-2, Harried 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Brandon 2, Brown 2, Johnson 2, Henderson, Hitchon, St. Louis).

Steals: 4 (Brown 2, Harried, Henderson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Marist 31 34 65
Canisius 32 34 66

A_969 (2,176).