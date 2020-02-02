https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/CANISIUS-66-MARIST-65-15024631.php
CANISIUS 66, MARIST 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Herasme
|35
|1-5
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|3
|3
|Cubbage
|34
|5-8
|6-8
|1-7
|8
|1
|16
|Saint-Furcy
|27
|4-10
|2-3
|0-3
|2
|3
|13
|Sagl
|25
|2-9
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|6
|Sjoberg
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|Tordoff
|16
|5-5
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|12
|Bell
|15
|1-6
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|3
|3
|Cavanaugh
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|6
|Makeny
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Jones
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|10-14
|5-30
|15
|16
|65
Percentages: FG .442, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Saint-Furcy 3-6, Cavanaugh 2-3, Sagl 2-7, Bell 1-3, Herasme 1-4, Makeny 0-1, Cubbage 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones 2, Sagl).
Turnovers: 12 (Bell 2, Herasme 2, Sjoberg 2, Cavanaugh, Cubbage, Jones, Sagl, Saint-Furcy, Tordoff).
Steals: 4 (Saint-Furcy 2, Bell, Cubbage).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CANISIUS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brandon
|40
|7-14
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|16
|Henderson
|38
|7-13
|1-1
|1-4
|4
|2
|17
|Johnson
|32
|3-9
|0-0
|1-4
|7
|4
|8
|Harried
|28
|1-7
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|0
|2
|Hitchon
|26
|5-9
|3-4
|2-3
|2
|3
|13
|Brown
|24
|5-10
|0-1
|4-8
|2
|1
|10
|Hadzic
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|St. Louis
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|4-6
|8-29
|16
|15
|66
Percentages: FG .452, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Johnson 2-4, Brandon 2-6, Henderson 2-6, Hitchon 0-2, Harried 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Brandon 2, Brown 2, Johnson 2, Henderson, Hitchon, St. Louis).
Steals: 4 (Brown 2, Harried, Henderson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Marist
|31
|34
|—
|65
|Canisius
|32
|34
|—
|66
A_969 (2,176).
