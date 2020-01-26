https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/CHARLESTON-SOUTHERN-92-GARDNER-WEBB-83-2OT-15004602.php
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 92, GARDNER-WEBB 83, 2OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fleming
|49
|11-24
|8-10
|1-9
|11
|2
|31
|LeXander
|42
|5-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|5
|15
|Anderson
|38
|4-9
|3-3
|0-2
|2
|3
|13
|Buskey
|38
|5-10
|0-1
|0-5
|5
|3
|14
|Louis
|30
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|3
|Bowser
|27
|3-5
|0-0
|3-7
|3
|3
|6
|Jones
|25
|5-7
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|5
|10
|Kormylo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|250
|34-63
|11-14
|5-31
|23
|22
|92
Percentages: FG .540, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (LeXander 5-6, Buskey 4-8, Anderson 2-6, Louis 1-2, Fleming 1-8, Jones 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Fleming 6, LeXander).
Turnovers: 18 (Fleming 7, Jones 6, Anderson, Bowser, Buskey, Kormylo, Louis).
Steals: 6 (Fleming 4, Buskey, LeXander).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GARDNER-WEBB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|47
|3-12
|3-4
|1-8
|3
|2
|11
|Perez
|47
|5-21
|8-10
|3-8
|5
|1
|21
|Jamison
|43
|7-10
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|14
|Cornwall
|42
|5-13
|3-4
|2-7
|6
|1
|16
|Turner
|29
|1-3
|2-2
|1-1
|4
|1
|4
|Dufeal
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|1
|2
|Reid
|13
|4-4
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|4
|8
|Jenkins
|10
|1-2
|5-6
|1-2
|0
|2
|7
|Bryant
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|250
|27-69
|21-29
|13-36
|19
|16
|83
Percentages: FG .391, FT .724.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Cornwall 3-6, Perez 3-7, Johnson 2-6, Jamison 0-1, Turner 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Dufeal, Jamison, Johnson, Reid).
Turnovers: 11 (Jamison 3, Turner 3, Dufeal 2, Cornwall, Johnson, Perez).
Steals: 10 (Perez 3, Cornwall 2, Johnson 2, Turner 2, Dufeal).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Charleston Southern
|28
|37
|9
|18
|—
|92
|Gardner-Webb
|33
|32
|9
|9
|—
|83
A_1,432 (3,500).
