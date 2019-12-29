https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/CHATTANOOGA-72-CUMBERLAND-42-14937779.php
CHATTANOOGA 72, CUMBERLAND 42
Davis 0-0 0-0 5, Levier 0-0 0-0 0, Ridley 0-0 0-0 13. Totals 0-0 0-0 18.
Brown 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Commander 1-4 0-0 3, Doomes 2-2 1-2 5, Jean-Baptiste 4-6 0-0 11, Johnson 1-7 2-3 4, Kenic 3-10 1-1 7, Ledford 0-1 1-2 1, Obidiebube 1-3 1-2 3, Ryan 3-8 2-2 10, Scott 2-2 0-0 5, Vila 5-9 2-2 12. Totals 26-57 10-14 69.
Halftime_Chattanooga 40-21. 3-Point Goals_Cumberland 0-0 (), Chattanooga 7-21 (Jean-Baptiste 3-4, Ryan 2-5, Scott 1-1, Commander 1-4, Caldwell 0-1, Obidiebube 0-1, Kenic 0-2, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_Cumberland 8 (Ridley 5), Chattanooga 44 (Vila 8). Assists_Cumberland 2 (Levier 2), Chattanooga 17 (Doomes 5). Total Fouls_Cumberland 0, Chattanooga 8.
