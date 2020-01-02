FG FT Reb
UCONN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akok 33 3-5 2-2 3-9 1 1 8
Vital 28 3-10 1-2 0-3 3 4 8
Gilbert 26 3-9 0-0 0-2 2 1 7
Bouknight 22 3-8 4-4 1-3 1 3 10
Carlton 20 1-6 0-1 5-6 0 3 2
Whaley 20 0-2 0-0 1-6 0 3 0
Adams 17 4-8 1-1 0-1 1 2 11
Gaffney 17 1-4 3-4 0-1 1 2 5
Polley 16 0-4 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 18-56 11-14 10-32 9 19 51

Percentages: FG .321, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Adams 2-4, Gilbert 1-3, Vital 1-4, Akok 0-1, Bouknight 0-1, Gaffney 0-3, Polley 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 13 (Akok 4, Whaley 4, Carlton 3, Adams, Bouknight).

Turnovers: 14 (Adams 3, Akok 3, Bouknight 3, Gilbert 3, Gaffney 2).

Steals: 7 (Vital 3, Akok, Carlton, Gilbert, Polley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CINCINNATI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Scott 34 5-6 0-3 3-13 3 2 10
Jar.Cumberland 33 5-10 4-6 1-2 5 0 15
Vogt 28 8-10 3-5 1-5 0 4 19
Adams-Woods 27 1-2 1-2 0-3 5 2 4
Jae.Cumberland 23 1-5 1-2 1-3 1 1 3
McNeal 17 1-6 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Williams 16 1-6 2-2 2-4 2 3 4
Sorolla 12 2-5 1-3 0-2 0 2 5
Diarra 6 2-4 1-1 2-2 0 2 5
Harvey 3 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-56 13-24 11-37 16 17 67

Percentages: FG .464, FT .542.

3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Adams-Woods 1-2, Jar.Cumberland 1-2, Harvey 0-1, Jae.Cumberland 0-2, McNeal 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Vogt 2, Scott).

Turnovers: 13 (Vogt 3, Adams-Woods 2, Jae.Cumberland 2, Scott 2, Williams 2, Diarra, Jar.Cumberland).

Steals: 7 (Scott 3, Jar.Cumberland 2, Harvey, McNeal).

Technical Fouls: None.

UConn 19 32 51
Cincinnati 35 32 67

.