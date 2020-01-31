https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/COLL-OF-CHARLESTON-87-JAMES-MADISON-68-15018345.php
COLL. OF CHARLESTON 87, JAMES MADISON 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLL. OF CHARLESTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Riller
|37
|11-17
|8-9
|1-7
|2
|2
|36
|Galloway
|35
|5-9
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|3
|13
|McManus
|30
|2-9
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|0
|4
|Jasper
|28
|4-6
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|12
|Miller
|22
|3-7
|0-0
|3-9
|1
|3
|7
|Smart
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|4
|2
|Epps
|10
|2-5
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Tucker
|9
|2-4
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|7
|Richard
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Reddish
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-61
|12-16
|7-31
|13
|14
|87
Percentages: FG .508, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 13-24, .542 (Riller 6-7, Jasper 2-2, Galloway 2-3, Tucker 2-3, Miller 1-3, Epps 0-3, McManus 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (McManus, Miller, Richard).
Turnovers: 8 (Riller 4, Reddish 2, Miller, Smart).
Steals: 10 (Galloway 5, Reddish 2, Jasper, McManus, Smart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JAMES MADISON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|39
|6-17
|7-7
|2-5
|3
|2
|22
|Banks
|35
|4-10
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|12
|Parker
|32
|3-8
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|3
|7
|Wilson
|29
|7-11
|3-3
|5-15
|3
|1
|17
|Wooden
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|4
|Richey
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Jacobs
|11
|1-3
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|2
|Christmas
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Pinkard
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Flowers
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-63
|10-12
|11-36
|15
|15
|68
Percentages: FG .397, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Banks 4-9, Lewis 3-8, Parker 1-2, Jacobs 0-1, Wooden 0-1, Christmas 0-2, Richey 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jacobs 2, Flowers, Wilson).
Turnovers: 12 (Wilson 3, Banks 2, Parker 2, Wooden 2, Christmas, Flowers, Lewis).
Steals: 5 (Parker 4, Jacobs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Coll. of Charleston
|40
|47
|—
|87
|James Madison
|37
|31
|—
|68
A_2,482 (7,612).
