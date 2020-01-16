FG FT Reb
NEW MEXICO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lyle 28 4-8 0-0 0-4 1 4 9
Z.Martin 28 7-11 1-2 0-1 3 1 17
Hendrix 26 2-4 0-0 2-5 2 1 5
Manigault 23 3-7 2-3 0-1 0 3 8
Maluach 21 3-11 1-1 1-1 0 1 7
Percy 18 2-4 2-2 0-1 0 0 6
McGee 17 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 4
Jackson 14 2-4 0-0 1-3 2 0 4
Kuac 11 3-4 0-0 0-3 0 4 8
Wegscheider 5 2-3 0-2 1-1 1 0 4
Arroyo 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Patterson 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-59 6-10 5-21 9 15 72

Percentages: FG .508, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Kuac 2-2, Z.Martin 2-3, Hendrix 1-3, Lyle 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Manigault 0-2, Maluach 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hendrix).

Turnovers: 20 (Lyle 8, Hendrix 4, Manigault 4, Maluach, McGee, Percy, Z.Martin).

Steals: 13 (Hendrix 3, Lyle 2, Manigault 2, Wegscheider 2, Kuac, Maluach, McGee, Z.Martin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
COLORADO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stevens 31 7-10 0-0 0-3 8 2 19
Roddy 29 4-8 2-2 2-6 2 2 12
Carvacho 26 6-11 0-0 3-10 5 0 12
Moore 23 5-7 3-3 0-1 1 2 17
Thistlewood 21 6-7 0-0 0-1 1 1 16
K.Martin 18 3-5 0-0 0-5 3 0 8
Thomas 14 3-5 2-2 2-5 3 0 8
Edwards 13 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 1 0
Tonje 11 3-7 2-3 0-1 1 2 10
Byrd 10 1-3 1-1 1-2 1 3 3
Lukasiewicz 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 38-64 10-11 8-35 27 13 105

Percentages: FG .594, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 19-28, .679 (Stevens 5-6, Moore 4-4, Thistlewood 4-5, K.Martin 2-4, Roddy 2-4, Tonje 2-4, Byrd 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (K.Martin, Thomas).

Turnovers: 19 (Carvacho 3, Stevens 3, Thomas 3, K.Martin 2, Moore 2, Roddy 2, Thistlewood 2, Byrd, Edwards).

Steals: 12 (Moore 4, K.Martin 3, Carvacho 2, Byrd, Roddy, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Mexico 33 39 72
Colorado St. 56 49 105

.