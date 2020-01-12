FG FT Reb
COLORADO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stevens 34 6-10 7-7 0-2 7 0 21
K.Moore 31 2-8 3-4 0-5 4 1 8
Carvacho 29 3-6 0-5 4-16 1 4 6
Roddy 29 7-14 7-11 5-7 1 3 21
Thistlewood 26 2-7 2-3 1-2 1 3 6
Edwards 18 0-4 0-0 0-2 2 2 0
Martin 13 2-3 0-0 0-2 3 1 6
Tonje 12 3-4 0-0 0-4 1 0 9
Thomas 9 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 4
Totals 200 27-59 19-30 10-41 20 16 81

Percentages: FG .458, FT .633.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Tonje 3-4, Martin 2-2, Stevens 2-5, K.Moore 1-4, Roddy 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Thistlewood 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Carvacho 5, Martin 2, Roddy 2, Stevens 2, Thomas 2).

Steals: 8 (Carvacho 2, K.Moore 2, Edwards, Roddy, Stevens, Tonje).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SAN JOSE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Knight 38 7-20 4-5 1-8 2 1 21
Ivey 36 3-13 5-6 0-6 7 1 13
Anigwe 23 4-8 2-3 3-7 0 6 12
Agee 20 4-8 0-0 2-6 0 2 9
O.Moore 18 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Lane 16 2-2 1-2 1-2 3 4 5
Smith 15 2-5 0-0 1-1 2 2 5
Japhet-Mathias 13 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 5 2
Washington 10 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Chappell 8 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hammonds 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-68 12-16 8-31 16 22 70

Percentages: FG .353, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Knight 3-6, Anigwe 2-2, Ivey 2-9, Agee 1-3, Smith 1-3, Washington 1-4, Japhet-Mathias 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Agee, Anigwe, Ivey, Knight).

Turnovers: 9 (Ivey 3, Anigwe, Chappell, Japhet-Mathias, Knight, Lane, O.Moore).

Steals: 7 (Ivey 4, Anigwe, Chappell, Knight).

Technical Fouls: None.

Colorado St. 36 45 81
San Jose St. 29 41 70

.