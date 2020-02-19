https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Carolina-4-Nashville-1-15066427.php
Carolina 4, Nashville 1
|Carolina
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
|Nashville
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Carolina, Staal 8 (Foegele, Williams), 3:23.
Second Period_2, Nashville, Johansen 12 (Granlund, Tinordi), 0:48. 3, Carolina, Svechnikov 24 (Williams), 3:45 (pp). 4, Carolina, Niederreiter 9 (Haula, Necas), 8:02.
Third Period_5, Carolina, Aho 34 (van Riemsdyk), 4:33.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-13-6_30. Nashville 12-5-12_29.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 3; Nashville 0 of 4.
Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 20-15-2 (29 shots-28 saves). Nashville, Saros 11-10-4 (30-26).
A_17,204 (17,113). T_2:24.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Steve Barton.
